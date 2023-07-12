The 2023 Branson Terry Music Awards nominations were announced during a press conference on Wednesday, July 12, at Branson Famous Theatre in Branson.
The annual awards show first began in 1977 when Terry Beene, a Texas radio DJ, made a joke on air about the upcoming Terry Awards, which was a play on the popular Tony Awards show. Soon folks began calling the station to get tickets to the non-existent event and led Beene to put together a real awards show to recognize area entertainers.
The Terry Awards were held in Texas until 2014 when Beene changed the name of the ceremony to the Branson Terry Music Awards and brought his long-running awards show to Branson.
And the 2023 Branson Terry Music Awards Nominees are:
Comedian of the Year
- Jamie Haage: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
- Jarrett Dougherty: Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall
- Matt Gumm: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
- Jeral Adams: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
- James Sibley: Pierce Arrow: Pierce Arrow Theatre
- Yakov Smirnoff: Laugh Your Yak-off: Yakov Smirnoff Theatre
- Todd Oliver: Todd Oliver & Friends: IMAX - Little Opry Theatre
Fiddle Player of the Year
- Wayne Massengale: Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall
- Melody Hart: Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall
- George Geisser: Country Evolution: Hughes Brothers Theatre
- Hannah Farnum: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
- Mark Pearman: Pickin’ Porch: Branson Craft Mall
- Michael T. Hermsmeyer: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
Band of the Year
- Legends In Concert Band: Legends in Concert Branson: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
- Nashville Roadhouse Live Band: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
- The Royal Rhythm Band: Dean Z-The Ultimate Elvis: Clay Cooper Theatre
- #1 Hits of the 60’s Hit Man Band: #1 Hits of the 60’s: Clay Cooper Theatre
- CJ Newsom’s Classic Country Band: CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy: Americana Theatre
- Clay Cooper’s Country Express Band: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
Lead Guitar Player of the Year
- Matt Henshaw: Pierce Arrow: Pierce Arrow Theatre
- Mark Boyd: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
- Chad Cathell: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
- Barry Bales: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
- Dino Strunk: Doug Gabriel Morning Show: Branson Famous Theatre
- Donnie Ray Stevens: On Fire-The Jerry Lee Lewis Story: Copeland Theatre
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Jackie Brown: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
- Melody Hart: Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall
- Deanna Edwards: Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel/ Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre
- Phaedra Clemons: The Hits: Copeland Theatre
- Adrianna Fine: Awesome 80’s: Americana Theatre
- Kari Garrison: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
- Megan Mabe: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Jamie Haage: Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall
- Doug Gabriel: Doug Gabriel Morning Show: Branson Famous Theatre
- George Dyer: Broadway to Bublé: Americana Theatre
- Jeff Brandt: Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Show: Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
- Stevie Lee Woods: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
- Shane Van Camp: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
Instrumentalist of the Year
- Jamie Haage: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
- Michael T. Hermsmeyer: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
- Jonathan Black: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
- Doug Gabriel: Doug Gabriel Morning Show: Branson Famous Theatre
- Forrest Herzog: America’s Top Country Hits: Americana Theatre
- Tim Prososki: Ozarks Country: Grand Country Music Hall
Drummer of the Year
- Robby Blackwood: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
- Josh Gabriel: Doug Gabriel Morning Show: Branson Famous Theatre
- Garrett Massengale: Melody Hart Family & Friends: Wrangler’s Star Studded Honky Tonk
- Rob Blackburn: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
- Brian Duvall: On Fire - The Jerry Lee Lewis Story: Copeland Theatre
- Rob Wilson: The Dutton’s: Dutton Family Theatre
The Little Big Show of the Year
- The Sons Music Celebration: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre
- Son’s of Britches: IMAX Little Opry Theatre
- Branson Murder Mystery Dinner Show: The Majestic Theatre
- George Jones, Haggard & Friends: IMAX Little Opry Theatre
- Motown Downtown: Hot Hits Theatre
- Golden Sounds of the Platters: Hot Hits Theatre
Keyboard Player of the Year
- RP Harrell: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
- Lee Hendrix: Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre
- David Brooks: On Fire-The Jerry Lee Lewis Story: Copeland Theatre
- Jim Garstang: Pierce Arrow: Pierce Arrow Theatre
- Robert Morace: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
- John Lance: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
- Michael W. Davis: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
Steel Guitar Player of the Year
- Forrest Herzog: CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy: Americana Theatre
- Michael T. Hermsmeyer: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
- Kevin Clement: Branson Country USA: Grand Country Music Hall
- Greg Moody: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
- George Geisser: Country Evolution: Hughes Brothers Theatre
- Tim Prososki: Ozark Gospel & Ozark Country: Grand Country Music Hall
Tribute Show of the Year
A Neil Diamond Tribute: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre
On Fire-The Jerry Lee Lewis Story: The Copeland Theatre
Anthems of Rock: King’s Castle Theatre
Solid Walls of Sound-A tribute to Elton John: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre
Best of Motown & More: Americana Theatre
Back to the Bee Gees Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
Bass Player of the Year
Brian Zerbe: Legends In Concert Branson: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
Camby Henson: Dean Z-The Ultimate Elvis: Clay Cooper Theatre
Larry Allred: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
Todd Brumley: Ozark Country & Ozark Gospel: Grand Country Music Hall
Eric Green: Hughes Music Show: Hughes Brothers Theatre
Tony Walters: Pierce Arrow: Pierce Arrow Theatre
Bob Roth: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
Vocal Group of the Year
- The Sons Music Celebration: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre
- Pierce Arrow: Pierce Arrow Theatre
- SIX: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
- New South: Grand Country Music Hall
- New Jersey Nights: King’s Castle Theatre
- Thank You for the Music: A Modern Tribute to ABBA: Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brandon & Megan Mabe: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
- Tammy & Tonya Bilyeu: Ozarks Gospel & Country: Grand Country Music Hall
- Clay & Tina Cooper: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
- Clint Nievar & Justin Sassanella: Legends In Concert Branson: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
- Michael & Jennifer Frost: America’s Top Country Hits: Americana Theatre
- Jonathan & Deana Edwards: Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre
Gospel Group of the Year
- The Petersens: IMAX - Little Opry Theatre
- Ozark Gospel: Grand Country Music Hall
- Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre
- Hughes Brothers Christmas: Hughes Brothers Theatre
- Elvis Live! & The Blackwoods Gospel Show: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre
Production Show of the Year
- The Haygoods: Clay Cooper Theatre
- Rick Thomas - Mansion of Dreams: Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre
- Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre
- SIX: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
- Hughes Music Show: Hughes Brothers Theatre
- Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Show: Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
Morning Show of the Year
- The Sons Music Celebration: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre
- Doug Gabriel Morning Show: Branson Famous Theatre
- Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall
- Country Evolution with Dalena Ditto: Hughes Brothers Theatre
- Morace Family-Listen to the Music: Nashville Roadhouse Live Theater
- GoldWing Express: Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Theatre
- All Hands on Deck: Copeland Theatre
Matinee Show of the Year
- Awesome 80’s: Americana Theatre
- Comedy Jamboree: Grand Country Music Hall
- #1 Hits of the 60’s: Grand Country Music Hall
- Back to the Bee Gees: Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
- Hot Rods & High Heels: Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
- Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai: Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre
Show of the Year
- The Haygoods: Clay Cooper’s Country Express
- Dean Z-The Ultimate Elvis: Clay Cooper’s Country Express
- Grand Country Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
- Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Live Theater
- Re-Vibe: Hughes Brothers Theatre
- Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
- The Duttons: Dutton Family Theatre
Entertainer of the Year
- The Haygoods: Clay Cooper’s Country Express
- Clay Cooper: Clay Cooper’s Country Express
- Doug Gabriel: Branson Famous Baldknobbers Theatre
- All Hands on Deck: Copeland Theatre
- Rick Thomas: Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre
- Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
- The Duttons: Branson Famous Theatre
The 2023 Branson Terry Music Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Branson Famous Theatre, which is home to Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers.
The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and tickets are on sale now through All Access Branson. For ticket information or reservations call 417-332-2121.
Visit terryawards.com.
