Dancing, live music, fireworks and riding roller coasters in the dark are all promised as Silver Dollar City begins its Moonlight Madness festival.
Now through Sunday, August 8, the 1800s theme park will have extended hours to give guests the chance to enjoy all the joys SDC has to offer, just after dark. During Moonlight Madness, park attendees can experience the drop-in-the-dark thrills of 40 rides during the day and at night as the city remains open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
On July 31 and Aug. 7, the park will remain open even later for the Midnight Madness celebration.
“Rides soaring at night include Time Traveler, the world’s fastest, steepest and tallest spinning coaster, and the world-famous wood coaster Outlaw Run, votes as one of the Top 10 Coasters in American by USA Today’s 10Best,” said a press release from SDC. “Mystic River Falls lights up and splashes down as Silver Dollar City’s newest adventure with a record-setting splashdown, and over 20 family adventures offer moonlit exploration aplenty for kids. The famous Harlem Globetrotters continue their Skills Showcase with tip-off, trick-shot mastery.”
Continuing their stay at the park from the Star-Spangles Summer festival, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will continue their stay through Aug. 8. For their return to SDC this summer, the basketball superstars premiered their all-new Harlem Globetrotters Skills Showcase in the Red Gold Heritage Hall. The show was created exclusively for the park and features the Globetrotters entertaining skills and trick-shot mastery.
On Saturday, July 24, Chris Tomlin, a Dove and Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter and worship leader, will perform at 8 p.m. at Echo Hollow Amphitheatre.
From Sunday, July 25 to Sunday, Aug. 8, park guests will be treated to performances by Eastern Heights each night, also at Echo Hollow Amphitheatre. Eastern Heights is an Ozarks based up-and-coming modern country act. In 2020, the band was named Branson Tri-Lakes News Readers Choice Band of the Year and in 2018 they were named 417 Magazine’s Best New Band.
Seating for the Echo Hollow performance begins at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 8 p.m. Performances each night will also be followed by a fireworks show presented by Humana.
Branson based music group Prince Ivan will lead family games on the Gazebo Stage and emcee the nightly street dances on the SDC Square, featuring music from hip-hop and rock ’n’ roll, to the chicken dance to “The Macarena.”
During Moonlight Madness, the park will be offering special deals on food throughout the park beginning at 6 p.m. and on SDC merchandise starting at 7 p.m. SDC will also be offering $35 admission tickets for all ages after 5 p.m. during the run of Moonlight Madness.
For additional information on the festival or to purchase tickets to the park visit silverdollarcity.com.
