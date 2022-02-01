Grand Jubilee, Grand Country Music Hall’s flagship production, is celebrating its 20th season in Branson this year.
Since 2002, Grand Jubilee has served as “Branson’s most entertaining show.” Featuring an all-star cast of performers, this award-winning production lives up to its name by providing audiences with dynamic music, comedy and fun.
For the 2022 season, Grand Country Music Hall General Manager and Grand Jubilee Emcee Mike Patrick said 80% of their show for the 2022 season is all-new material.
“There’s a lot of new things. Probably more of a shift from country to rock ’n’ roll, even more Motown,” Patrick said. “We do a whole Motown opener, a medley for the show, which is seeming to play so well with the audience. You know the demographic changes every year and we have to change with it.”
Though the show has new additions, Patrick said there are some crowd favorites that will always remain.
“We always keep some standards that we can’t take out of the show. I learned many years ago that I would get murdered if I took out…things such as YMCA,” Patrick said. “Another element that’s been in the show the last several years, which keeps getting a resurgence is the Ghostbusters scene. You know with the new Ghostbusters movie and Slimer is another element I’ve not been able to take out of the show.”
While many Branson shows debut a new production at the beginning of a new season, Grand Jubilee debut’s theirs at the end of the previous one.
“We launch the brand new show every year on New Year’s Eve, which is always a sold out event,” Patrick said. “Most of it is our Wild Bunch, our fan club. It’s kind of a big night for them to come and see the new show and of course have their own party. Between shows we feed a lot of people. But it’s a big night and night to unveil the new show.”
As a part of their 20th Anniversary season, Patrick shared they have a special part of the show dedicated to their anniversary as well as the only remaining original member of New South.
“One of the things that’s really cool about the new show is Mark McCauley, our bass singer, who has been with us all 20 years. He’s been here since day one of rehearsal has a great feature at the very top of the show that I think is a show stopping moment and I think sets the whole tone for the whole evening,” Patrick said. “When we introduce Mark to sing his big 20th Anniversary year solo, we introduce how many shows he has done. We spent a couple days through research counting the number of Grand Jubilee performances that Mark has done and developed a spreadsheet, so that every night we have the actual count of how many shows he’s done. It’s in excess of 6200 performances.”
Joining McCauley in New South are the talents of David Ragan, Luke Menard and Eric Dalton. Grand Jubilee also features the artistry of Female Vocalist Jackie Brown and the comedy and vocals of Jamie Haage as Jim Dandy.
Since their first performance of 2022 on Jan. 13, Patrick said audiences have been responding very positively to their new season of material.
“Audience reactions have been amazing. It’s always fun for me as a produce. You know you have the idea’s, you rehearse them and think you’ve got something, but until people are there and reward you with applause, sometimes you don’t know. But so far the reactions to the new show have been absolutely great,” Patrick said. “I have people that tell us every night after the show, ‘Man, I didn’t want to come tonight and I had a great time.’ Time’s valuable with our audience and to get them to donate a couple of hours and watch a show and leave going, ‘Man, I’m glad I did this.’ That’s a big reward.”
