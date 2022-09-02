From The Beatles and Elton John to Queen and Dusty Springfield, one of the newest shows in Branson is paying tribute to some of the greatest music artists to ever make their way across the pond to the United States.
Making its Branson debut in 2021, British Invasion at the Americana Theatre takes audiences on a musical journey as the cast presents the music that gave new meaning to rock ’n’ roll in America.
British Invasion features the talents of Adam Webster, Johnny Moroko, Matthew Boyce, Adrianna Fine and Jack Cathcart. For the show, the audience is first treated to the sounds of the group that started it all.
“British Invasion is a celebration of the music that starts with what The Beatles brought to America in 1964 and goes clear up to Queen and covers everything in-between. We have the best females of British rock. We have the world’s greatest Mick Jagger tribute artist. You will not find anybody better than Johnny,” Webster said. “We’ve got Elton John, there’s a couple of John Lennon songs sprinkled in through there. So whatever you niche is, Herman’s Hermans, The Kinks, anything British related, we try to cover in the show to the best of our abilities to get to as many fanbases as we can.”
Webster added the inspiration for the show came about as a result of an initial meeting between two members of the British Invasion cast.
“Michael Knight from Legends in Concert calls me and says, ‘You have to meet Matthew Boyce, you have to meet this guy. He does Elvis and I know you do a phenomenal John Lennon. I need the two of you to meet.’ I said, ‘No way, it’s 10:30 p.m., I’m going to sleep.’ Boyce almost didn’t come either, but we met at Michael’s place, so Michael Jackson, John Lennon and Elvis Presley all meet up at an apartment in Branson, Missouri,” Webster said with a laugh. “Matthew and I hit it off. We hit a taco truck the following Tuesday, for Taco Tuesday and sat down. He said, ‘Why are you not in a show? Why are you not performing somewhere?’ I said, ‘I’d love to man, I just don’t have the opportunity.’ He said, ‘I’ve got it, let’s make a British show.’”
Moroko shared his inclusion into the show came about when Boyce gave him a call one day and invited him to come and audition.
“I had just flown back from Florida. I was maybe 36 hours from being on stage doing a show, so I was still pretty hyped up. So I gave them a pretty good audition and they said, ‘Alright,’” Moroko said. “If you’re going to do a British Invasion Show, you’re going to do The Beatles obviously, The Rolling Stones and 100 other groups have to be focused on and presented. So it’s just a mere coincidence I’m here to do the Mick Jagger and I just happen to be here anyway because I’d come here with another show, so I was here.”
Fine, who is one of the newest members of the cast, joined the show mid-season this year.
“For four years I was a part of Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre. I was mainly doing the Stevie Nicks tribute in Fleetwood Mac Dreams. Last year I auditioned for Americana Theatre for CJ Newsom’s Classic Country and Comedy, Awesome 80’s and Elvis Story of a King. So I’ve got all three of those at that audition,” Fine said. “Then July rolls around and…they needed a replacement, so I threw my name in the hat as soon as I could and did my two Dusty Springfield songs and here I am.”
When comparing their introductory year to this year, Webster said cast mate Matthew Boyce put it best.
“He said, ‘Year one British Invasion walked, so year two could run.’ We proved the concept last year. There was a niche that no one else in town is doing. There’s a lot of people who put Beatles segments in their shows, because they’re so popular and there’s a lot of people who mildly touch on this sort of thing,” Webster said. “So to be able to take that idea and create an entire show out of it has been a fun process to start with a structure or skeleton from last year and pick apart the best of and really flesh it out from there to make it appeal to the most people possible.”
Moroko explained the process they went through when originally creating the show in 2021 as well as the new features they welcomed into the production this year.
“When we were coming up with the idea, just like anything, you throw bands up on a board and you figure out which ones are going to work. You need some major bands who have enough material you can focus on and do three or four songs and then some you don’t,” Moroko said. “Last year we did a little Kinks set, but we don’t do it this year, but we still have a Kinks song in there and we just do the one in the medley. You just kind of figure out what’s working and what’s not. It’s like a football team, you look at who you’ve got on the team and you play the game according to your team. I think I’ve just figured out who can do what and just rearranged a few things.”
With the addition of Fine to the cast mid-season, the version of the show now is slightly different compared to what it was earlier this year.
“For the Queen segment, whenever I entered into the show, we actually changed it up a little and added Bohemian Rhapsody,” Fine said. “We wanted to figure out, what can we do to fill this out, because we don’t have a giant choir and they doubled their voices, so we just kind of made due with what we have. Honestly it’s really good. I love it.”
Now that the production has almost two seasons under its belt, Webster shared how much he and the show appreciates all the support they’ve received.
“The level of support the people have brought out for being able to come see the show and tell us afterwards how much they enjoyed it and how much it reminds them of their childhood, how much they love this music, how many songs they’ve forgotten we’re from that era and that we brought back so many good memories for. It’s hard to beat that,” Webster said. “It’s hard to beat the feeling of hearing how much they enjoyed seeing what we do. The support has been stupendous.”
Webster added they’re hoping to add a little Christmas to their show later this season.
“We have talked about it since day one. I’m dying to do it. I would love to do a Christmas show. Elton John has ‘Step into Christmas,’ John Lennon had that song ‘Happy Christmas War is Over’ and you could put any rock and roll song in front of Johnny and he could do it. The same thing with Adrianna. That’s the beauty is there’s enough flexibility in the people that we have, we’re not pin holed into one thing,” Webster said. “ So if not by this season, by the time next season rolls around we’d love to do a Christmas show. It’s such a huge deal in Branson and once again it’s an untapped thing no one else is doing, so it’s a crime not to.”
Showtimes for British Invasion are at 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 2 p.m. on Fridays. The Americana Theatre is located at 2905 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information on the show or to reserve tickets call 417-544-8700 or visit americanatheatrebranson.com.
