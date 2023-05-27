As the final days of May draw near, it can only mean the open of White Water is finally here.
Marking the official start of summer vacation in Branson, White Water turned the water pumps back on and put out the inflatable rafts on Saturday, May 27, for the start of the Memorial Day Weekend. Featuring more than two-million gallons of water based fun in the sun, the 13-acre award-winning water park opens daily at 10 a.m. for H20 enthusiasts.
Ranked as one of the Best Outdoor Water Parks by USA Today 10Best Readers, White Water features more than a dozen rides and slides; plus new lounge chairs and additional shaded seating throughout the park for 2023.
Whether guests are new to the park or self titled White Water experts, adventure seekers of all aptitudes will enjoy the free-fall thrill that comes as the floor drops out from their feet on KaPau Plummet, plunging them four stories through a 360-degree horizontal loop; all at 26 feet per second.
For riders, who are more allured by heights, will see Kalani Towers as their next fun challenge. As White Water’s tallest slide structure, soaring seven stories above the Ozark Mountains equipped with two types of drop slides. Race up to four challengers on the four-lane mat racing slide or, for the true adrenaline seekers, reach speeds up to 40 mph on the twin drop slides.
For a break from the wild to the mild, the floatable Aloha River is a highly immersive, winding waterway where stress-free tubers travel through lazy turns, misting geysers, luxuriant fauna and tropical fountains. For the littlest of aqua-ventures, White Water’s Coconut Cove’s water slides, blasters, hose jets and the ever-popular tipping buckets complete this interactive island of small-scale adventure.
White Water guests will also have their time at the park filled at the 500,000 gallon Surf’s Up Wave Pool, Waikiki Wave tube Ride, Ohana Falls raft ride, Splashaway Cay and Pipeline Plunge slide.
For the parents, grandparents or children with old souls looking for a relaxed private space, White Water offers cabanas to rent, completely ready with tables, chairs, ceiling fans, television, personal locker, lounge chairs and tubes. For a more indulgent experience, premium cabanas are available with a personal host solely dedicated to meal service.
For the big swimmers, comes a big appetite, which is why the Branson water park provides all-day dining options such as guest favorites Hula Hula Taco, Big Kahuna Pizza & BBQ and High Tide Hannah’s Island Café, with complementing concoctions like refreshing lemonade, iced coffee and smoothies, all served with a tropical flair.
White Water, which is a Silver Dollar City Attraction, will be open for the 2023 season from Saturday, May 27 to Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. Guests must be 16 years of age or older to enter the park unaccompanied. Those under the age of 16 must enter with a supervising companion 16 years of age or older.
As the summer nights get later, so does the fun at White Water as the park remains open until 10 p.m. on Saturdays from July 8 to Aug. 5. Those who are season pass holders are given the chance to enter the park 10 minutes early each day.
White Water ticket prices for 2023, before taxes, for a One-Day Pass are $48 for ages 12 to 64 and $32 for ages 4 to 11 and ages 65 plus. A Two-Day Pass is $68 for ages 12 to 64 and $52 for ages 4 to 11 and ages 65 plus. A Three-Day Pass is $78 for ages 12 to 64 and $62 for ages 4 to 11 and ages 65 plus. Children age 3 and under are free. A Splash Pass, which grants the holder a day of unlimited skip-the-line access for White Water rides, is $55.
White Water is located at 3505 W. Highway 76 in Branson. For additional information or to purchase tickets or passes online visit silverdollarcity.com/white-water.
