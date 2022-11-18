Christmas magic and melodies are once again echoing throughout the halls of the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre as performances of the Moon River Christmas Show have commenced.
This Christmas, audiences of this production will be treated to a fun combination of Branson favorites and seasonal special guests as Illusionist Rick Thomas and Tara Thomas take the stage alongside Nadia Cole, The Cowsills and The Lettermen.
As to what audiences can expect with this Christmas show, Tara Thomas shared their production is slightly unique.
“Instead of us just being a variety act show and putting an excerpt of our actual show in the Christmas show, we’ve tried to intertwine the magic with the singers as well. Creating more of a seamless production rather than a really hardcore variety show, so I think that’s what makes it different this year,” Tara said. “Some of the most incredible voices in the industry we have here and it really is an honor and privilege to be working with them. The fact that we were asked to put it together is very humbling.”
In agreement with Tara, Rick Thomas added the show truly flows.
“In the past you feel there was an act, and then another act, and then someone would say something and then another act. Yes there are introductions, but everybody plays a really big part in the show together and it just keeps moving. It just moves and it really is a wonderfully visual production.”
Heading into this Christmas season, the Thomas’ were planning on presenting their Mansion of Dreams show at the theater six days a week, but then the theater owners presented them with the opportunity to choreograph and put together the Moon River Christmas Show.
“They handed it over to us and said, ‘Put it together and make it work.’ Tara is literally the backbone behind the show. She choreographed and structured the production and I did all of the video production side of it and kind of put it together,” Rick said. “The plan was actually to not be a part of the Christmas show or in it this year, but they knew what we were able to bring to the table and said, ‘Would you do what you do and wave your magic wand?’ And ta-da there’s a Christmas show.”
Much like the Thomas’ regular season show dives into the impact and importance of dreams, Rick said the Christmas show follows suit.
“When we finally came up with the structure of the show it kind of centered around the opening song and that’s ‘Christmas Dreams.’ My show is The Mansion of Dreams and it’s always been my privilege to share with the public to follow their dreams. In this case, it’s a very dream-like atmosphere,” Rick said. “We go into this beautifully themed song and the rest of it is just making sure the public realizes that everybody has dreams, everybody has stories and they’ve got to share them with the world; especially during this holiday season.”
Though the new holiday production has only been open for a few weeks, Rick said they’ve been receiving fantastic feedback from audiences.
“The reviews from the public for us have been overwhelming. We were so thrilled as we stand out there at the end of each evening and audiences, in their opinion, are thoroughly entertained,” Rick said. “Everything we do, we have people literally saying they’re crying in the show, they are laughing in the show and all of their emotions are being touched in this performance and we’re really thrilled with that.”
Christmas preparations began for the show back in September. As Nadia Cole, The Cowsills and The Lettermen are not planted in Branson full-time, Tara shared there were some challenges with putting all of the puzzle pieces together.
“I’ve worked with singers and I’ve choreographed for singers before. I’ve worked with The Osmonds and The Lennon Sisters. But from scratch, working with singers that I had never met before or don’t really know their capabilities,” Tara said. “That’s a struggle to put a show together when you don’t know what people are capable of. You don’t know personalities. You don’t know who’s going to have a conflict with who, who’s going to mesh well, if everyone’s just going to play the part and do what they’re told and if it’s all going to come together.”
Despite the hurdles to get everyone ready, including only three days of in-person rehearsals before opening day, all of the performers were prepared to put in the work.
“It’s hard, because you’ve got singers that are halfway across the world and they’re trying to communicate with each other as to what harmonies they’re doing and how they’re singing certain things and what key they need things in,” Tara said. “They’ve done an incredible job of being flexible and being able to go, ‘Bring it on. We’re here and we’ll do what you ask and we’re going to make this great.’ That was really unique.”
Known as Mr. Christmas around the world, Andy Williams left a lasting holiday legacy with audiences of all ages, especially inside his Moon River Theatre. As a new Christmas production prepared to make its debut in Williams’ former Branson home, Tara said they wanted to ensure they paid respect to his legacy.
“We needed to be careful how much we put Andy into the show and how much we didn’t. Because we wanted to show respect and pay tribute to Andy and the importance that he played in the industry and this theater,” Tara said. “At the same time we couldn’t make the show about him. That was his legacy, that was his show and this is now a new theater if you may and we’re going in a slightly different direction, but still honoring him.”
In closing, Rick said he hopes people will pick an evening to come and see what they’ve prepared for everyone this Christmas.
“It’s far different than anything else that’s been going on in Branson for the last 20 years. Same shows, same runs, same whatever and I think we’ve got something that you can really feel it. You can feel the show, you can feel the strength and that everybody out on stage is truly having a great time doing this. If you’ve missed it, you’ve missed Branson this year,” Rick said. “The holiday season comes and goes quickly and everybody has intentions to come and see the shows…Come experience Christmas and a bit of magic as we dream together.”
Showtimes for the Moon River Christmas show are at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, now through Friday, Dec. 9. The Andy Williams Moon River Theatre is located at 1 Andy Williams Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to reserve tickets for the production call 417-334-4500 or visit moonrivertheatre.com.
