The Shepherd of the Hill’s is hosting their Old Ozark’s Settlers Days this weekend at the historic farm in Branson.
In partnership with The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters, this two day event is taking place on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Old Ozark’s Settlers Days will feature more than 40 demonstrating artisans and crafts booths, as well as musicians, historians and lectures in the Historic Morgan Chapel Church. Live music and food trucks will also be a part of the weekend of fun. The live music line-up on Saturday will feature:
—Farnum Family: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
—Magnolia Wind: 12:45 to 2:15 p.m.
—Ozarks Dance and Fiddle: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The live music line-up on Sunday will feature:
—Ozark Strangers: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
—McCool Clan: 12:45 to 2:15 p.m.
—Lonesome Road: 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Food trucks onsite will include Show Me Sugar Shack, Taste Beyond The Tape, The Stable, Tropical Treats and Subbe Kettle Corn.
Entry is $5 per person and kids ages 12 and under are free. Admission also includes access to the historic farm, mini-flog, the petting zoo and Lil’ Pete’s Playland. Partial proceeds from the event will go to The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters.
The Shepherd of the Hills Farm is located at 5586 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
