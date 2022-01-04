I don’t want to write this. In fact, I’ve been putting it off for weeks now, but since it needed to be in this paper, here it is.
2021 is officially over and frankly I’m a little bummed out. I really felt like I was just getting comfortable living in my 2021 shoes and now suddenly I’m supposed to walking around in 2022. I don’t know how you guys feel about the new year, but for me its always a huge adjustment.
Those first couple weeks of the new year just feels weird. It’s cold and there’s frost or possibly snow, but Christmas is over and the decorations have slowly begun to disappear. Everyone is on a diet and at the gym. I’m going to be spending the next three months training myself to use the correct year when writing out the date.
So, before we take that huge leap forward and head toward what the next 12 months will bring, I thought it would be fun to pause and reflect on some of my personal highlights of 2021. The last year has provided me with some amazing opportunities as a reporter. Things I would have never of had the chance to do unless I had the job I have. Clearly at the top of my 2021 list is John Schneider.
Not only did I have the chance to visit with the man known to television audiences around the world as either Bo Duke or Jonathan Kent, but I got to spend almost an entire day with him. After conducting an excellent phone interview with him for a story I was doing on his upcoming event in Springfield, I actually got the chance to attend said event.
I was invited in as a VIP, had unlimited access to John throughout the day and even got to ride around town with him in a replica of the General Lee. If you have the chance I would encourage you to read my editorial “What a ride! My day with John Schneider aka Bo Duke!” if you haven’t already. It’s a fun read I promise you.
I think a close second, if not nearly a tie for first, would be my phone interview with NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw, who is becoming a regular in Branson with his stage show. Having the chance to visit with Terry, as well as his wife Tammy, over the phone in November was a blast. Probably one of my favorite interviews. He was such an easy guy to talk to and it felt more like a conversation than an interview, which is always great.
While I did get to see Terry perform at the Clay Cooper Theatre on Dec. 10, COVID protocols prevented me from getting to meet him in person. Hopefully I’ll have the chance when he returns to town this year for one of his planned dozen performances.
Some of the other great interviews I got to conduct over the past year included some entertainment legends such as Terri Clark, T.G. Sheppard, Rudy Gatlin and several others. I also had the chance to visit with some up and comers in the industry, including Chelsey James and Alex Miller; who I’ve definitely become a fan of since.
One of the funnest and probably most interesting stories I got to put together this year was following my interview with Sam Longoria, who attended a showing of Ghostbuster’s Afterlife at the Branson IMAX. Longoria is a filmmaker and was actually a crew member on the original Ivan Reitman directed Ghostbusters film.
It was a fun interview and an overall wonderful experience to talk to someone who has been a part of the movie making industry for so long. It’s great to have Longoria in Branson and I look forward to hearing more about his upcoming projects.
When I first become a reporter and entered into the world of journalism, I quickly made a realization and developed it into somewhat of a motto for myself. “Every day is a new adventure.” It’s true. While I might have a general idea of what the day might bring or where my job might take me, there are somedays where I am completely surprised by what I’m getting to cover. So when I received a call from Lynn Berry with the Branson Chamber of Commerce I had a feeling there was soon going to be an adventure. I was right.
Thanks to a last second partnership with the Branson Tri-Lakes News and the Branson Chamber, I was able to attend the Missouri Bicentennial Ball at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. As the entertainment editor, both Lynn and BTN Publisher Mandy Farrow were in agreement, I should attend the event to provide coverage of The Duttons, who had been personally selected by Governor Mike Parson to perform live at the event.
I also had the privilege of being able to take my sister to the ball with me, who got to see her big brother do his job in-person for the first time ever. Needless to say, I think she was slightly underwhelmed by the amount of sitting around and waiting my job includes, but she still enjoyed the experience. Having such an opportunity is one I’ll never forget.
Speaking of things I’ll never forget, I also got to witness someone being buried alive this year. I’m not sure what you’re thinking, but I promise it’s not as bad as you’re assuming it is.
Branson Illusionist Phil Dalton was locked inside a wooden coffin, lowered six feet into the ground, buried by several tons of dirt, rocks and clay, and then proceeded to escape both the locked coffin and crawl up through the tons of earth in just 23 minutes. While this was happening, I was standing only 20 or 30 feet away.
Getting to see an escape attempt live in-person was riveting and exciting. I’m looking forward to seeing Phil’s show at the Branson Star Theater this year and letting you all know what he has to offer.
Outside of my daily duties as entertainment editor, I found myself becoming the chairperson for bi-monthly blood drives this year. At the end of last summer, I reached out to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to see if they would be interested in bringing a blood drive here to our newspaper office in Hollister. We have the perfect space for it and they quickly accepted. In 2021 we hosted three blood drives, which were all well attended. I’m looking forward to increasing our partnership this year and hopefully the number of drives we host.
Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner was another fun new inclusion into our weekly papers. Featuring a new Christmas Tree around town in each edition of the newspaper was something I looked forward to each week. The positive reception I received was wonderful and inspirational. It will definitely be back this November. I’m also looking to do some other kind of special Tim’s Corner piece the other 10 months of the year where I feature something special in town. Let me know what you think and if you have any suggestions!
When I started writing this piece I made a list of all the things I covered in 2021 that I wanted to include. Unfortunately I only made through about a quarter of that list. I covered a lot of ground last year and I expect my coverage is only going to increase in the months and years to come.
As I always do, I want to take the end of this editorial to encourage any of you good folks with a show, theater, attraction or upcoming fun, entertaining event to reach out to me. It’s crazy, but one of the things I get asked about the most is area appreciation for shows and theatres. I want to include more area appreciation dates in my entertainment section. If you’re having one, don’t hesitate to reach out to me.
I’ll add, if you have a new show, a new cast member or a new anything, don’t hesitate to reach out to me. If you’re doing something interesting or cool you think our readers would like to know about, don’t hesitate to reach out to me. If you are opening a new attraction, adding a new piece to your attraction, putting in a new exhibit or celebrating anything, don’t hesitate to reach out to me. I guess really what I’m trying to say is, don’t hesitate to reach out to me.
If you are seeing the same show, theater, attraction or entertainment related person, place or thing consistently in the newspaper and thinking to yourself, “Why do they keep getting in the paper?” The honest answer is, they are the ones who regularly letting me know what they’re up to. Needless to say, they are not hesitating and you shouldn’t hesitate either. Email me today at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com or send me a message via my official Tim Church Media Facebook page. I’d love to hear from you!
Happy New Year!
