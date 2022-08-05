As #1 Hits of the 60’s celebrates its 20th Anniversary this season, the producers of the show are looking back at the last two decades of the Branson production’s accomplishments.
The long-running Branson show made its initial debut in 2002 on the stage of The Welk Resort Theatre. As the story goes, the Welk Group presented its producers with the unique challenge of capturing the essence of an entire decade in just two hours. As a result, #1 Hits of the 60’s was born.
“Back when they had The Lawrence Welk Show there, they were looking to do something a little younger,” #1 Hits of the 60’s Co-Owner, Co-Producer and Performer Matt Muhoberac said. “They could see the trend of everyone who ever watched the show, as a lot of them are not around anymore. But they didn’t tell anyone. They thought it was Lawrence Welk stars doing ‘60s music and stuff.”
However, after only one year of performing at the Welk Resort Theatre, the Welk Group chose not to pick up the show for a second season.
“They ran it for a season and they didn’t want to continue it,” Muhoberac said. “Myself and one other producer put it together originally and then we took it out on our own. We’ve been at a bunch of different theaters over the years.”
Today, audiences will find #1 Hits of the 60’s performing at the Clay Cooper Theatre on the 76 Strip.
“This is our sixth year at the Clay Cooper Theatre and we’re never going to leave unless he kicks us out,” Co-Owner, Co-Producer and Performer Amber Campbell said with a laugh. “We love Clay and Tina Cooper. They are just fantastic people to work with and be around and we love it that they let us borrow their house.”
Joining Muhoberac, who plays triple duty in the show as performer, emcee and keyboard player, and Campbell on stage are the vocal and dance talents of Kelly Parrish, Kaylee Riggins, Eric Dalton, Jordan Dickison and Michael Jason Frost. Showcasing their instrumental skills in the #1 Hits Band is Josh Carroll on guitar, Mike Williamson on bass and Dino Phillips on drums.
“I don’t feel like our show is all about us. I feel like it’s all about the music and it’s all about the crowd,” Campbell said. “People ask when we meet and they haven’t seen the show, ‘Are you the star of the show?’ I’m like, ‘No, the music is the star of the show.’ The music is the star of the show and the crowd, it’s their reaction and their experience that is most important.”
Featuring music from some of the top artists of the decade, #1 Hits of the 60’s performs songs by Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Supremes, ABBA, The Carpenters, Carole King, The Bee Gees and so many more.
“We always tell (audiences) in two hours we’re going to touch on 115 songs, we’re going to go back to a high school dance and the cast of the 60’s is going to change clothes for you 20 times. And you’re going to hear a smidgen of ‘50s, a whole lot of ‘60s and a little bit of ‘70s,” Campbell said. “When the show first started, we were quite purists. We only did a song if it was 1960 to 1969. That was out of respect for the other ‘50s shows. There were ‘50s shows in town at the time, but slowly those shows went away.”
But in the last 20 years, the audiences who come to see their show have changed even more, leading to some updates in the show.
“The show we had 20 years ago is quite a bit different from the show we have now. We always change like 30% of the show, so even five years ago there’s quite a bit of different material now,” Muhoberac said. “The demographic is changing, so we’ve whittled down the ‘50s some and keep adding more and more ‘70s. We probably do 25 minutes of ‘70s now.”
Helping bring the show to life backstage is Technical Director Chris Jones and Lighting Designer Troy Coin. With more than 100 songs and many costume changes throughout the show, Campbell explained it takes the cast and crew all working together to operate their fast paced show.
“We don’t ever want anyone to get bored with what they’re looking at for sure or listen to. We always say, ‘If you don’t like this song, just wait a few minutes or seconds and it’s going to change.’ I think it keeps it visually interesting,” Campbell said. “I always tell people when they say ‘How do you change clothes so fast?’ For me, it’s just a fear of being on stage naked. But the truth is, it’s just lots of careful preparation. I have a chair in the back and I lay all of my costumes out backward on that chair, stacked, and I have all my hangers hanging up right here. I wear it, I hang it up.”
As fans who have been coming to see the show since 2002 are aware, many of the costumes seen in the show today are some of the same ones used for the production’s debut season.
“When the costumes were originally made, it was right on the heels of the Radio City Rockettes having been in town,” Campbell said. “We had this whole world of talent that we had never had before as far as wardrobe went. There were a couple of ladies that were wardrobe people for the Rockettes that wound up designing our first year of costumes.”
In 2010, the production underwent another change when the husband and wife team of Muhoberac and Campbell became the sole owners and producers of the show. Campbell explained the season prior to their take over, the show was at The Caravelle Theatre and was not doing well. Muhoberac had left the production and been gone for about six months when the remaining producer announced they would be ending the show.
“They told us that in about October,” Campbell said. “I told Matt, ‘They’re not going to do the show anymore.’ He goes, ‘You know, let me crunch the numbers and maybe we could do that.’ I was like, ‘Don’t do this because you feel like I need something to keep doing,’ because I’d been doing it for all seven years. I said, ‘I can move on to the next chapter of my life or whatever,’ but Matt said, ‘I think we can do this.’”
After putting together a business plan and a budget, the duo set out to find four investors who would be interested in providing capital for the production.
“We went and approached one of my uncles and we asked him if he would like to invest in the show and help us get started. We told him our business plan and he and his wife, who has already passed, had always been very supportive of my career anyway,” Campbell said. “I asked him, ‘We’re looking for four people to split this up and share this investment.’ He asked, ‘If I do this, can I have a free ticket to the show?’ I said, ‘Yeah, you can have as many free tickets to the show as you want to.’ He goes, ‘Great, I’ll do it.’ I go, ‘OK, I’ll put you down for a quarter of the cost,’ and he goes, ‘No, I’ll do the whole thing. I’ll just do the whole thing.’ It was great.”
Taking a moment to reflect back on the last 20 years, Muhoberac shared moving to Branson from Los Angeles, where he was a composer/arranger/singer/musician for television shows, was the best thing he ever did.
“It’s just a lot of fun, but it was a relief moving to Branson, because I came from Los Angeles. I was very busy, but I just got sick of the two and a half hour commutes to Hollywood,” Muhoberac said. “The Lennon Sisters called me and said, ‘You need to come check this place out, because you might really like it.’ They had just moved out here, so I came out and never looked back. I love it… The best part of owning a show, at least if you’re producing and doing all the music for it, I can do whatever. I know I have to be within certain demographics, but I can do whatever I think is right.”
While her experience getting to Branson differs from Muhoberac’s, Campbell shared her husband’s sentiments.
“If you would have asked me years and years ago if we’d have a 20th Anniversary show, I would have been like, ‘Pfff, you kidding me?’ It’s been really great,” Campbell said. “I moved to Branson and thought I’d get some experience and go to New York or something, but I never dreamed I would own my own show…I felt like I got to do two sides of the show business. I just thought I’d always be a girl who sang on stage. Then I thought I’d be done entertaining at this age. But see I figured it out, your longevity comes from just owning the show.”
As part of their 20th Anniversary celebration season, Campbell said they’ll be hosting a special show and reception on Sunday, Aug. 28, which will be open to the public.
“We’re going to invite cast and crew from the last 20 years to come and join us for that show too. We’re going to bring in some old scrapbooks with pictures of the cast and we’re going to have it up on the screens,” Campbell said. “We’re going to try and incorporate some of our past cast members and stuff in ways like that. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be like a little reunion.”
Showtimes for #1 Hits of the 60’s are at 2 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The Clay Cooper Theatre is located at 3216 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to reserve tickets visit 1hitsofthe60s.com.
