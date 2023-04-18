This weekend audiences will be treated to an entertaining and heart warming production, as more than two dozen area residents take to the stage to perform at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
At 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Branson Regional Arts Council will present a Scenes & Songs for Special Abilities, which will feature a cast of talented performers with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Down Syndrome, and other types of developmental disabilities.
This community event is being presented in coordination with Autism Acceptance Month, and the public is invited to cheer on the performers as they showcase their love of singing, acting, dancing, playing an instrument and more.
Back in 2018, the Branson Regional Arts Council Board of Directors formed the Special Abilities Committee, with the intention of providing inclusive creative and performance opportunities for area youth and adults with various physical or mental challenges.
“Many of these individuals would not have an opportunity to perform in a traditional theatre setting, but through this Special Abilities Program, they can build their confidence and self-esteem through creative social interaction, music, dance and theatre,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber said. “With the addition of our new Theatre & Special Events Director Kyle Blanchard, the arts council has stepped up these efforts to include productions like Scenes & Songs for Special Abilities as a way to bridge the gap for these extraordinary cast members who are taking the stage, and daring to dream!”
The show, in order of appearance, will feature the talents of Spencer Coffman, Thomas Pearson, Katie Wright, Brian Reed, Dylan Pratt, Matthew Burford, Seth Roland, Stephen Donhardt, Kyle Moeskau, Emmy Schaller, Sam Lesch, Jesse Bielby, Eli Reimes, Tiffany Burgess, Logan Iseley, Jakota and Jerrica Clemons, Gabbie Galvin, Luke Whitten, Jaime Magnusson, Nicky Rush, Camden Lampkin, Will Blankenship, and Brendan Morris.
Additionally, Ellie Faggion, Chris Skillern and Mindy Law will participate in a couple of theatrical acting scenes alongside Dylan Pratt, which are directly related to the autism experience.
A $5 ticket donation will be collected at the door. The production will be open seating, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the best seats. The concession stand will be serving refreshments, popcorn and other treats.
“The Branson Regional Arts Council would like to extend special thanks to the board and staff of Barnabas Prep who is assisting with the event, in addition to an extra special thank you to the families, friends, and support staff of each performer for everything they do to encourage these amazing individuals,” a release from BRAC stated.
The production team includes Kyle Blanchard (Director), Delyla Uebel (Music Director), Pamela Meadows (Lighting Design), Myles Stevens (Audio Technician), M.J. Szumowski, Chris Skillern, Mindy Law and Ellie Faggion (Stage Crew).
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Branson. For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
