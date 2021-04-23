All Hands On Deck will be making their 2021 Branson show season debut at The Dutton Family Theatre on Tuesday, April 27.
Celebrating swing, big bands and the music of the 1940s, the All Hands On Deck show, pays homage to the days of Bob Hope, and bills itself as the “singin’est, swingin’est show in town.” Featuring the sounds of the live nine-piece Hollywood Victory Caravan Orchestra, the show also welcomes two new cast members this season, Lloyd Alexander-Holt and Sarah McCord, according to a press release.
The World War II era roadshow and radio broadcast morning show features the songs, dances, laughs and radio commercials that America has loved for more than 70 years, the release stated.
“We are super excited,” said Show Creator and Performer Jody Madaras in the release. “Our stars, musicians and staff have been aching to do the show for months. It’s the songs that we have missed most of all. The songs we sing, these glorious harmonies and the tap dancing are infectious. You just feel better when you hear them.”
During the show, audiences will be treated to a variety of entertainment, including tight harmonies, impromptu skits and 42 songs. The production also features a full-circle patriotic salute celebrating the American way of life to remind folks of a time when the country was fully united, the release stated.
A few of the song selections in the show include, “Chattanooga Choo-Choo”; “Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe”; “I’m In the Mood for Love;”; “Pennsylvania Polka”; “I’ll Never Smile Again”; “Any Bonds Today”; “Don’t Fence Me In”; “America The Beautiful”; “Deep in the Heart of Texas”; “Thanks for the Memory”; and a powerful military medley performed as a rousing salute to America and our servicemen and women.
“It’s our fourth season in Branson and we love sharing our musical message of patriotism here,” said Performer Valerie Hill in the release. “The people in this community are just the best.”
Showtimes are at 10 a.m. on select dates in 2021.
For additional information, to view the full 2021 show schedule or for tickets visit allhandsondeckshow.com or call 417-332-2772.
