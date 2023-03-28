The Sons Musical Celebration will be opening their 2023 show season next month at a new theater and with a new member.
On Wednesday, April 5, The Sons will be making their debut performance inside of Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatres. At that time, Bass Tom Johnson and Lead Rich Watson will introduce audiences to the newest member of the trio.
“We’d like to introduce our new tenor, J.W. Davis,” The Sons said in a statement. “He’s brought a new dimension to our celebration, nudging us into live music on some of our songs. You’re going to love him.”
At the end of the 2022 Branson show season, The Sons said goodbye to both The Majestic Theatre and former tenor Barry Arwood, who is now with New South at Grand Country.
The Sons began in 2005 at Silver Dollar City as The Sons of the Silver Dollar. After 15 years of performing at the 1880s era theme park, the trio found their way to the Branson entertainment district in 2021.
After a season at The Little Opry Theatre, they moved to The Majestic Theatre in 2022 and now a year later have found a new home at the God & Country Theatres.
Out of the three members of The Sons, Tom Johnson is now the only remaining member of the original group who made their trio debut at Silver Dollar City.
Showtimes for The Sons are at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, April through December. Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatres is located at 1840 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information on the show, to see their full showtime schedule or to reserve tickets visit thesons.us.
