Beyond the Lens is offering area appreciation for area residents now through Friday, Oct. 7.
Located in the center of Branson’s 76 Strip, Beyond the Lens features more than 150 interactive exhibits and techno-tainment,which is a unique combination of technology and entertainment. Beyond The Lens is also home to FlyRide, a state of the art, fully immersive, four-story high, flying adventure.
For area appreciation, guests can experience FlyRide for $9.99, plus tax, or upgrade to the Techno-Tainment Combo, which includes admission to Beyond the Lens and FlyRide, for $19.99, plus tax.
Missouri residents eligible for the area appreciation rate must live in Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dalles, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster or Wright counties. Area appreciation is also open to Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties.
Proof of residency is required with ticket purchase in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill from the past 30 days.
Beyond the Lens is located at 3115 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information call 417-337-9333 (Ext: 205) or visit beyondthelends.com/branson.
