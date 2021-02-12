The 27th Annual Hot Winter Fun Big Show is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
For close to three decades now The Hot Winter Fun Big Show has brought some of Branson’s biggest and best entertainers to perform together in a once-a-year showcase that folks will not be able to catch anywhere else.
The League of Branson Theatre Owners and Show Producers Marketing Director Cindy Merry said this year’s show will feature a variety of different shows and individual performers.
“We have the Hughes Music Show and Legends in Concert will be featuring their Johnny Cash,” said Merry. “Then we have New South from the Grand Jubilee. We have Six and we have The Golden Sounds of the Platters, The Hughes Brothers Country show, Back to the Bee Gees, George Jones and Friends Remembered, Oh Happy Day, Nashville Roadhouse Live, ReVibe, Patsy to Patsy, and then Jerry Presley with Elvis Live.”
Also joining the show line-up will be Comedy Jamboree, Mike Walker and Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show. Morning radio show host Joshua Clark, from The Upside on 106.3 FM, will return this year to once again serve as emcee for the evening.
While seating inside the theatre is limited this year due to the pandemic, Merry said they’re still offering two seating options for attendees.
“One is the floor seating, which we will be socially distancing everyone. Then there is VIP seating in the balcony, which includes a meal. The catering is by Branson Center Stage and Florentina’s. That will be table-top dining, and there will be a cash bar. The plan is that every attendee will get a souvenir coffee mug,” said Merry. “Because of social distancing, seating is limited. So our advice is to get your tickets now. They are on sale. You just call Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.”
Merry said the Hot Winter Fun Big Show wouldn’t be possible without the support of all the entertainers who volunteer their time to be a part of the show.
“I got to tell you, they do a great job of it. It’s amazing to me to see so much talent on the stage like that. It’s always great,” said Merry. “The show will sometimes run two and half to three hours, because there is so much talent. The price for a ticket is $40, and you get how many different shows? It’s amazing.”
Merry added the other great thing about the annual production is that it provides folks a chance to preview some of Branson’s newest shows and entertainers.
“It’s a great opportunity to see (what are) often new shows that haven’t been seen before. For instance ReVibe and Back to the Bee Gees and Nashville Roadhouse Live are relatively new to the Branson music scene,” said Merry. “It’s great, because when they perform at the Hot Winter Fun Big Show, a lot of the people that are going to be there in that audience are going to be people that are going to go out and tell others, ‘Hey, here are some of the new shows and new things going on in Branson.’”
In order to help better market Branson during the winter months, Merry said, in 1993 a group of Branson theatre, lodging and attraction owners and operators came together to form the group known as The Year-Rounders.
“Back in that time period, in January, February and March, most of the town shut down. The goal was to keep our businesses open year round so that we could, well No. 1 was for employment purposes and keeping our employees employed and businesses operating and being able to be a true national destination where people really could come here at any time,” said Merry. “The Year-Rounders said, ‘OK, what we’re going to do is we’re all going to put in some money and we’re going to market Branson for people to come in January, February and March.’”
Merry added that, in order to continue funding the marketing on an annual basis, The Year-Rounders, now known as the League of Branson Theatre Owners and Show Producers or the Branson Show League, needed to raise some additional money.
“That was when the idea came that all of the different entertainers volunteered to put on this show. It was really one of the first times that we’d done something specifically like that, and that was in 1994. The first Hot Winter Fun Show was at the Jim Stafford Theatre, and ever since then it’s been an ongoing tradition,” said Merry. “It was kind of cool, a guy from one of the radio stations in Harrison came up with a name to call this promotion, and it was Hot Winter Fun. So it was ‘Get away to Branson for some Hot Winter Fun’ and ‘Got a case of the blues? Well get yourself to Branson as fast as you can and you can have fun without getting a tan.’”
Fast forward to today, Merry said, and you can really see the kind of impact the additional winter marketing has had on the Branson tourist industry.
“What’s really cool about it is the promotion was so successful that, March for instance, now with spring break is one of the great months for Branson. January and February, while not everybody is open, there is a lot of stuff for people, the visitors, to do when they come to Branson,” said Merry. “We see traffic year round now, where back in that time period you just didn’t have the opportunities to do things like you do now in January and February.”
Though Branson’s “slow season” has continued to shrink with each passing year, Merry explained why it’s still important to still host the Hot Winter Fun Big Show and continue the annual marketing of Branson during the winter months.
“The businesses that stay open during this time period still need the places outside of Branson to know that Branson is still open. As with anything, if you’re not out there telling people that there’s things to do in Branson right now it’s kind of out of sight, out of mind,” Merry said. “We used to spend money during January and February marketing in Minnesota and we would see tons of license plates from Minnesota, because to those people, they’d come down here and they’d be out on the golf courses in their shorts. They’d be like, ‘This weather is fabulous.’”
The money raised from the annual show is used to fund a variety of Branson marketing projects. As an example, Merry said they’re currently working on a marketing project to bring more folks with RVs and campers to Branson.
“We’re working on a RV and camping guide, which we’re going to try and distribute through RV dealers throughout, basically, the Midwest. Last year, you probably read or saw in the news that RV sales were incredible. People were buying RVs and the expectation is there will be even more RVs sold this year. Our thought was, why not work with the different RV dealers to package travel to Branson and ask them to also provide, when they make a sale, this directory that would give them information about Branson and the things to do and all things camping and RV-ing in the area.”
For additional information about the show or to purchase tickets visit showsinbranson.com or call 417-339-3003.
