After nearly a year away, Pro Football Hall of Fame Member, Super Bowl Champion, Commentator, Actor, Entrepreneur and Entertainer Terry Bradshaw has returned to Branson with a line-up of performances this month at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
Branson first welcomed the former NFL Quarterback in 2021 when he brought his Las Vegas production The Terry Bradshaw Show to town for a half a dozen performances. Bradshaw returned to town in 2022 with an initial schedule of 12 shows scheduled for the season. However, due to health reasons brought along by his bout with cancer, Bradshaw announced at the end of August he would be canceling his final four shows of the year.
Bradshaw made his 2023 Branson show season debut, marking his third year with the Clay Cooper Theatre, on Sunday, July 31, and returned for a follow-up performance on Wednesday, Aug. 2. As of now, the actor and reality TV star will have four performances left on Monday, Aug. 7, Monday, Aug. 21, Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Thursday, Aug. 31; all of which start at 7:30 p.m.
Ahead of his show on Sunday, Bradshaw sat down with the Branson Tri-Lakes News to share some insight into bringing his production back to Branson. Though many are unaware, he shared the journey of The Terry Bradshaw has been a long one.
“You know I’ve worked on this show for eight years. This show was a Broadway show for the longest time. People don’t know that, because I was doing it in Vegas…because 90% of the show was Vegas written, with the intent of the show going to Broadway. And we opened up in Vegas, but then we had a death, my daughter’s husband got killed, so I stopped everything just to be there for her and I never picked it back up. Then three years later I started back slowly singing and then I got sick and it seemed like there was always an interference.”
Bradshaw explained the revamping of the show can be attributed to him coming to Branson, when Vocalist Kelly Smith, who previously performed with Bradshaw in Branson, suggested the initial changes to the show.
“We started to revamp it and I thought I had to get away from a lot of the Broadway stuff. The same storyline about my life, but now instead of doing it all in music, because the whole show was my life was set to music. And now I tell the story, which is better; which is the way I always wanted to do it. It took a year for me during the football season, just to learn the dialogue (for the Broadway version). It was 143 pages and I said, ‘There is no way I can do this.’ I’m not a professional actor. I don’t know how to study scripts,” Bradshaw said. “I thought I’m going to rewrite this and by rewriting it, what I meant was getting rid of all this and I’m putting in just me. So I tell stories. They change from show to show, so it’s still about my life. There’s still the songs that hint to it, but it’s mostly just me entertaining the people, making fun of Tom Brady, making fun of myself and Mean Joe Green. I just put all that in there, because that’s what they want to hear anyway.”
Bradshaw played for 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970 to 1983. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
When asked about taking all the songs out of the show and just sharing stories, Bradshaw shared the reason he keeps the songs in the show is just for him.
“I only sing for me. I do that for me. I think it’s a fun thing, if I can hear one person leave and it gets back to me that they go, ‘I didn’t know he could sing,’ that just makes my day. You know that’s the cream on the top. The singing is just fun,” Bradshaw said. “This is to entertain the people, so that’s why I’ve added more and more music.”
Bradshaw has recorded a handful of country/western and gospel music albums. Some of the albums include “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Until You,” “Here in My Heart,” “Sings Christmas Songs for the Whole World” and “Terry & Jake.”
Now that the show is a couple of years old, Bradshaw, who is the only NFL player to also have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said he’s been dabbling with the idea of changing up some things in the show, but not a ton of a thing.
“I’m going to change the opening, but not now. I’m going to start changing the show, but we haven’t done the show enough to change it. We’ve only done like 15 shows here,” Bradshaw said. “Now excuse me for saying this, but when an ‘artist’ builds his show, it takes a lot of work and effort. You don’t wanna change it. You keep an outline, but you only change it because you get bored.”
The Emmy Award-Winning Fox NFL Sunday co-host and analyst added choosing to come and perform in Branson has been one of greatest decisions of his career.
“My confidence in coming to Branson, this has been the greatest place in the world for me. Oh, I love it here. My wife is from Rogersville and two of my best friends live in Springfield and they come to every show,” Bradshaw said. “Coming here, I get to play golf, I get to entertain people, I get to have fun and Tim I like it when people say, ‘You play Branson?’ And I go, ‘Yeah’ and they go ‘Really? Branson?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, I play Branson at the Clay Cooper Theatre,’ so they ask, ‘Really? What do you do?’ I say, ‘Well, I sing,’ and they go, ‘You what?” I go, ‘I sing,’ and they go, ‘You can sing?’ I go, ‘Yeah! I can sing!’ I like that, but it’s my ego talking to do Branson.”
As someone who has spoken and performed all around the globe, Bradshaw offered up a comparison of what it’s like being on stage in Branson and at other places.
“I love it here. I just love it. These are the best crowds. Now when I’ve played casinos and these are just these people, but there’s more of them. It’s just fun,” Bradshaw said. “When you do Vegas the perception is, ‘Ohhhh! You’ve arrived! You’re doing Vegas!’ But it’s the same people in Vegas that are in the audience here. But here, it’s comfortable. I’m very comfortable here. It’s the beautiful hillsides. The lake. We stay in a cabin. But the people here in the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson deserve the same effort you’d give in Vegas. They deserve that.”
As a nationally known personality, Bradshaw also addressed the assumed notion people have formed about what it means for a big name to come to Branson to perform.
“This is an awesome place. It’s not the end of your career, it’s just an extension of your career. That’s it. I don’t look at this as the end of my career, so let me ride off to the pasture to Branson. That’s a huge mistake people are making. This is an extension. This is a reward, not the end,” Bradshaw said. “What’s wrong with coming here and parking yourself and entertaining people. No matter where you are, we’re entertaining people. That’s what we’re born to do is entertain. I disagree with anybody who says this is the graveyard for great entertainers. Naw, I think it’s an extension. I think carry your career on. I think it carries your career on. You’re not at the end of your career…If you’re singing and you’ve got a crowd, you’re not dying, you’re living.”
When first interviewed by Branson Tri-Lakes in 2021, Bradshaw revealed he wishes he would have started performing on stage decades ago. Now entering his third season in Branson, he confirmed his sentiment hasn’t changed.
“This is where I belong. This lights my fire, it makes me young,” Bradshaw said. “I mean I could be home right now. I’ve got nine dogs. We just moved into our new farm and we could be home. But it’s important for me to be here now through the end of August, to plug in some dates for next year and become a part of the Branson family.”
Between raising quarter horses, his Bradshaw Ranch Burger and Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey businesses, football coverage, speaking engagements and now stage performances, Bradshaw said he has still found some time to relax.
“This year I finally went to Western Europe and I went to Paris and I went to France. We went to Scotland and went to Ireland. Then we went to Canada for five days and Vancouver, which was nice and beautiful. Then we went to Alaska for five days. We played golf, we went fishing and we went to the glacier. We went to Hawaii in February,” Bradshaw said. “That’s six places we’ve been. I’ve taken time this year and now we were able to block some time here. If we hadn’t done this (Branson shows), we would have gone to Hawaii. I took this over Hawaii. It’s time for some big stars to come here and I’m going to lead the way.”
The Clay Cooper Theatre is located at 3216 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. Show tickets are on-sale now and can be reserved online at claycoopertheatre.com or by calling 417-332-2529.
To keep up with all the latest projects and announcements from Bradshaw folks can follow him on his ‘Official Terry Bradshaw’ page on Facebook or visit terrybradshawbrands.com.
