A high school band and choir from Minnesota is traveling to Branson for a special Memorial Day concert at the Branson Veterans Memorial Museum.
On Monday, May 31, the Waseca High School Band and Choir will be performing a free 30 minute concert at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the museum. The concert will feature several patriotic favorites and a special tribute to veterans, according to a press release from Music Celebrations International.
Waseca High School is located in an agricultural community located in south central Minnesota. The group of high school students were originally scheduled to participate in the 2021 Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. When the parade was canceled due to the pandemic, the students became determined to honor veterans in any way possible, which led them to Branson, the release stated.
“The Branson Veterans Memorial Museum was the first choice for the music department to give a performance,” said the release. “This performance would be the best way for the music department to instill the importance of Memorial Day and honoring all veterans even if they couldn’t be in Washington D. C. this weekend.”
The Waseca Music Department hosts several local concerts per year, as well as traveling to festivals in New York City, New Orleans, Boston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Myrtle Beach and Toronto to perform. This trip to Branson will mark the first time the marching band and choir have traveled together on a concert tour, according to the release.
“We are incredibly excited to be taking our students to perform at a place such as Branson that is rich in the performing arts,” said Waseca High School Band Director Devon Lawrence in the release. “We strive to find historical, cultural and performance rich places, and we are blown away at how Branson checks all of those boxes and then some! We are also looking forward to honoring the fellow Americans that have defended our country with several patriotic pieces. We would love to see you come out and support our students and those who have served our country.”
During the student’s time in Branson, they will also have additional performances on Saturday, May 29 at the Clay Cooper Theatre at 6:50 p.m. and on Sunday, May 30 at the Branson Landing at 12 p.m. and Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater at 7:25 p.m.
“Living a life of service is an important part of being a contributing citizen in the USA,” said Waseca High School Choir Director Deb Wantoch-Yess in the release. “Waseca High School is proud to honor all who serve through our music, our presence and our actions. Respect is at the basis of all we do. We honor past and present military volunteers, first responders and all who give of themselves without any expectation of receiving anything in return. We are blessed by the opportunity.”
Due to social distancing guidelines, audience members will be encouraged to watch the Veterans Memorial Museum performance from the parking lot where limited seating will be provided.
