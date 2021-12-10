All six shows at Hamners’ Variety Theater in Branson are offering area appreciation this month.
Now through Saturday, Dec, 18, locals can get $10 tickets, tax included, for any of the Hamners’ Variety Theater shows including Hamners Unbelievable, Back to the Bee Gees, Magnificent Seven, Thank You For The Music A Modern Tribute to ABBA, Mike Walker Lasting Impressions and Beach Boys California Dreamin’. Kids ages 12 and under are also free.
This area appreciation offer is available to Missouri residents of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright counties. Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Madison, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren and Washington counties are also eligible for area appreciation tickets.
This is the final season for the Magnificent Seven Music Variety Show. Their final performance will be on Monday, Dec. 13.
For additional information or to reserve tickets call the box officer at 417-334-4363. For showtimes and details on each of the shows visit hamnersunbelievable.com/shows.
