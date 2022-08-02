Some of Branson’s biggest names will take the stage together next month as they pay tribute to Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis.
In honor of what would have been the country music legend’s 90th birthday, Branson’s Tribute to Mel Tillis will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at the Copeland Theater inside The Shoppes at the Branson Meadows. Concert performers will include Mel Tillis Jr., Clay Cooper, Doug Gabriel, Billy Yates, Brandon Mabe, The Sons, Splinter Middleton, CJ Newsom, Tammy Brandell Carter & Tonya Wainscott, Rick McEwen, Stevie Lee Woods, Logan Allen, Trey Dees, The Blackwoods and All Hands on Deck; all performing some of Tillis’ greatest hits.
In recognition of Tillis, who performed from the Branson stage with his world famous band Statesiders for decades, the city of Branson is proclaiming Aug. 8, as Mel Tillis Statesiders Day in Branson. The concert is being organized by Tillis’ grandson, Branson Alderman Marshall Howden.
“My family is forever grateful for the opportunity to perform in Branson all those years,” Howden said. “As a child I wouldn’t have been able to grow up with my grandpa around if it hadn’t been for Branson keeping him off the road and in his very own theatre. As the mayor and I continue this project of entertainer holidays we had to do something special for my grandpa. Thus, the Song of Hope organization is producing this concert with the proceeds going to Branson Cares providing pediatric wheelchairs around the world (to children in need).”
Tickets for the concert are $10 per person, with all the proceeds being donated to Branson Cares. The Copeland Theater is located at 4230 Gretna Road in Branson.
Reservations for the show can be made by calling 417-332-5338 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or by visiting copelandtheater.com.
