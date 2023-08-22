Several of the productions at the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson are all making a genuine offering to locals as they invite them to experience their shows in the next couple of weeks for area appreciation.
From now through Sunday, Sept. 3, area residents will have the chance to enjoy Clay Cooper’s Country Express, Hot Rods & Hot Heels or Dean Z-The Ultimate Elvis for just $15 per person, tax included.
Missouri residents of Barry Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright counties, along with Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties are invited to take advantage of this area appreciation offering.
Showtimes for Clay Cooper’s Country Express during area appreciation are at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, Sunday, Aug. 27, Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Sept. 3; and 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Sept. 1.
During area appreciation Hot Rods & High Heels is offering showtimes at 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, while Dean Z-The Ultimate Elvis is hosting a single 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, Sept. 1.
Additionally, The Haygoods are continuing their own area appreciation deal this month and into next. Now through Saturday, Aug. 26; Sunday, Sept. 3; and Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Sept. 9, area residents can take in the performance of The Haygoods for just $13 per person, tax included.
The Haygoods area appreciation deal is open to Missouri residents of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright counties. Additionally, it’s available to Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties.
Showtimes for The Haygoods are at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with the addition of a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, Sept. 3.
To receive the area appreciation rate for any of these productions, guests must show a valid driver’s license from one of the qualified counties.
Advance reservations are accepted.
The Clay Cooper Theatre is located at 3216 W. Highway 76 in Branson.
For additional information or to reserve ticket call the box office at 417-332-2529 or visit claycoopertheatre.com or thehaygoods.com.
