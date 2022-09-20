More than 15,000 pumpkins have taken over the streets of Silver Dollar City as the annual Harvest Festival arrives for 2022.
Now through Saturday, Oct. 29, fans of the fall season can take in the half-million dollar pumpkin Harvest Fest expansion featuring crafts and the return of Pumpkins in the City. New for 2022, is the Foggy Hollow lighted pathway at the 1800s era theme park.
Guests are invited to enter the winding Foggy Hollow pathway, which includes dramatic cascading lights all around and a canopy of lights above, enhanced by a foggy glow.
Fan favorite Harvest Festival features such as the larger than life pumpkin sculptures are back, such as the 14-foot tall Fireman’s Landing Mascot Lucky Dog, colorful bats with five-foot wingspans, a massive kitty cat, crafts people and a two-story tall scarecrow. Also returning is The Garden of Giants, which showcases real half-ton pumpkins set along new expanded pathways at Wilson’s Farm.
While the thousands of hand-carved pumpkins glow brightly throughout the park at night, Silver Dollar City will continue to run their more than 40 rides and attractions. With roller coasters and more, park guests can experience thrills in the dark while viewing the illumination of pumpkins and lights throughout the city.
For the 2022 season, the Harvest Tasting Passport will welcome a surplus of specialty foods, all with a dash or more of pumpkin such as: pumpkin spiced ribs, pumpkin pie ice cream and pumpkin cones, pumpkin squash bisque, pumpkin chili, pumpkin cheese cake cone and pork sandwich with pumpkin BBQ sauce. With the tasting passport, guest can sample a variety of foods from more than 20 different eateries across the park.
Throughout the day at SDC, guests can also witness the talents of demonstrating crafters alongside live music playing from the park’s outdoor stages. New the year, a Chuckwagon Cook-Off will take place at the Cowboy Camp, as chefs share cowboy lore and battle it out to prepare a traditional cowboy dish, which will be tested by the audience.
Buck Taylor, “Gunsmoke” and “Yellowstone” actor, will once again be at the park showcase his abilities as a watercolor artist. In the streets and courtyards, there are more than a dozen demonstrating crafters, along with several world renown pumpkin carvers, sharing their talents with park guests.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations visit silverdollarcity.com.
