The Branson entertainment community is mourning the loss of one of its own following the death of musician Gary Myers.
Myers, 73, died on Thursday, Aug. 5 due to complications from COVID-19. Myers’ was a part of the Branson and southern Missouri entertainment scene for most of his life. Over the last few decades, Myers was a part of Mickey Gilley’s band, as well as a member of The Horn Dawgs.
Since Myers’ passing, those who knew him best have taken to social media, or submitted emails to the Branson Tri-Lakes News to express their condolences or share stories of their time with the life-long guitar player.
“I, along with the entire Urban Cowboy Band family, are saddened at the passing of Gary Myers. Gary was our lead guitar player and assumed the duties of Master of Ceremonies at our shows. Gary has been a vital part of our musical family for the last 30 plus years and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts, prayers and sympathy are with his wife Jan and their entire family. Rest In Peace my friend.” —Mickey Gilley
“It’s going to be difficult to do that opening show in September without Gary up there on stage. He’s someone who is going to be missed and can’t be replaced. We’re thankful for the opportunity to know him. It’s our loss and his family’s loss, but it’s definitely Branson’s loss. It’s hard to say, but we can rejoice in knowing our loss is heaven’s gain.” —Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre General Manager Cindy Thomas
“Gary Myers I love you and I will miss you more than my words could ever express. RIP, my precious brother! 25 years of making music on this planet together with the Horn Dawgs and so many other musical adventures and I will join you in Almighty God’s Rock & Roll Praise Band in Heaven again one day!” —Bucky Heard
“Gary ‘Guitar’ Myers, spelled with ‘just one E, Josh,’ as he’d always remind me, fully earned his ‘Guitar’ moniker. Gary could play it all, from the hits of country music legend Mickey Gilley, to the eclectic set list of Branson’s most famous late night group, the Horn Dawgs, and everything in between. As great a guitar player as he was, he was an even better man. I loved Gary Myers very much, and my life was much better having called him friend. I’m sure he’s organizing a heavenly jam session right now, between chats with his musical heroes, of course.” —Joshua Clark
“We are saddened with the news of the passing of Gary Myers, one of our musical family members of the Urban Cowboy Band. Gary was a great guy, superb guitar player, wonderful family man and a great friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Jan and his entire family. He will be missed. Rest In Peace Gary!” —Troy Payne
“He was a great guy, an awesome musician and a good friend. I’ve known him since 1993 when I first started working at Mickey Gilley’s theater in Branson. I remember watching the Horn Dawgs play there, one of their first gigs in Branson at the gravel bar back in ’94. My heart goes out to Gary Myers’ wife and kids. R.I.P. Gary Myers you will deeply be missed.” —Eric Guinn
“I just learned of the passing of my old friend and long-ago ‘road roomie’ Gary Myers. We made a lot of good music together in Branson, and he put me up many a night at his home in Springfield back when I was a young, brash person with no direction in life. I jokingly called him ‘Garald’ in private, and always led with that moniker when phoning him. He taught me many small, but memorable, life lessons (just give the car enough gas to get you down the road) and accepted me as a musical equal, an honor that continues to inform my craft to this day. His calm, sage manner will be missed by many. Rest in peace, old friend.” —Brian Derek Burrows
“Oh Gary! You will be missed. You were the voice we heard for many years introducing MG to the stage.. you played your instrument well and was such a performer! The entire Branson community along with many others are devastated. I pray for Jan and the family in the days ahead!” —Christy Lipscomb Bedrock
“This makes me so sad. Nice guy, great guitar player with Mickey Gilley. I was the only girl in a band called ‘The Horn Dawgs’ that Gary and some more of Mickey Gilley’s band members formed. I was so flattered that they asked me to be in it. We had lots of laughs and played great classic tunes. So glad I got to see you again in Vegas, Gary. —Tish Diaz
“Gary was my roomie for the entire time I worked for Mickey Gilley! We spent an awful lot of time together! Even went down to Harrison where he lived and visited music stores with him occasionally! He even gave me an old Peavey amp that used to be a house amp at Gilley’s in Pasadena, TX! … RIP my big hearted friend! Missing you already!!! God bless you Jan Myers! If you need anything, please don’t hesitate to call! We love you!!! —Michael and Kelly Rogers-Hermsmeyer
“The world lost a great man and one of my dearest friends tonight. Sending my condolences to the family of the one and only Gary Myers, who passed this evening from the Delta variant of COVID. Gary was the lead guitar player for Mickey Gilley, and literally one of the best musicians I’ve ever known.” —Dean Z
As of press time, obituary information for Myers had not yet been released.
