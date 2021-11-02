The Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex will be hosting their 9th Annual Military Film Festival during Veterans Homecoming Week in Branson.
From Saturday, Nov. 6 to Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Branson IMAX will feature a different documentary each morning at 8:30 a.m. All five films are free to attend for all veterans and $6 for any additional guests.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, Branson’s own Shoji Tabuchi will premiere his new documentary, “Shoji Tabuchi: An American Dream. The documentary was produced by students at College of the Ozarks and will serve as the opening of the film festival.
“Born in Daishoji, Japan in 1944, his family relocated to Okayama, which was only 100 miles away from Hiroshima shortly after the nuclear bombing,” a press release stated. “Tabuchi recounts, through his parents’ experience, the devastation of the atomic bomb. At a young age, he remembers, in detail, what his parents told him about the event. From there to growing up in Japan, learning to play the fiddle, and eventually becoming an America citizen, Tabuchi was destined to entertained millions with his music in the USA, even performing for General Tibbets and the flight crew of the Superfortress B-29 bomber Enola Gay.”
On Sunday, Nov. 7, the festival will feature “No Greater Love.” Army Chaplain Justin Roberts will be on hand to introduce his documentary.
“Roberts, a new chaplain, was deployed with the 2/327th Infantry Regiment known as “No Slack”, to Kunar province in Afghanistan,” the release said. “‘No Greater Love’ illustrates how the war for some US soldiers fighting in Afghanistan doesn’t end just because they finish their tour and come back home.”
On Monday, Nov. 8, attendees will be treated to a showing of “Scramble the Seawolves,” which is the little known story of the US Navy’s first and only dedicated Attack Helicopter Gunship Squadron. Documentary producer Jeff Arballo will be in attendance to meet viewers and introduce the film.
“Established in 1967 in support of Game Warden Operations in the Mekong Delta, Republic of Vietnam. The establishment of the Helicopter Attack Squadron Three Seawolves would mark an unprecedented chapter in Naval aviation,” the release said. “Approximately 2500 men, maintainers, pilots, personnel and gunners volunteered for duty, with hand-me-down Hueys and the spirit of integrity, courage, and resolve, the Seawolves became the most decorated Squadron in Naval Aviation history.”
“Vietnam War Miracle” will be the documentary featured on Tuesday, Nov. 9. This film tells the inspiring story of a young soldier who sustained a traumatic brain injury in 1969 when he was struck by shrapnel from a grenade in the dead of night during the Vietnam War.
“By the heroic efforts of his fellow platoon soldiers, he was miraculously rescued and taken to an emergency field hospital where he fell under the care of neurosurgeon Dr. Harold F. Young, who ultimately saved his life although 30% of his brain had been destroyed,” the release stated. “It took 41 years for Donald Mason and wife Donna, of Lebanon, Missouri, to reunite with his fellow soldiers and the man who followed him throughout his recovery, Dr. Young.”
Mason and Dr. Young’s daughter and film producer, Melissa Centeno, will be at the showing of their documentary to visit with attendees.
On Wednesday, Nov. 10 the final film of the festival, “American Medevac,” will be shown at 8:30 a.m.
“During the Vietnam War, CBS News correspondent Morton Dean and cameraman Greg Cooke flew on a harrowing medevac mission to rescue three wounded infantrymen from an enemy infested rice paddy,” the release said. “Dean long wondered what had become of the medevac crew and the bloodied men who were airlifted to safety on that day in 1971. American Medevac tells the story of their reunion, more than 40 years later.”
For the screening, the Branson IMAX will host Dean, who also produced the documentary.
“We’re thrilled to host Morton Dean at IMAX for Branson Veteran’s Homecoming and our Military Film Festival,’’ Branson’s IMAX Entertainment Complex Senior Vice President of Marketing & Theater Operations Tom Forster said in the release. “He’s an award-winning journalist with decades of wartime correspondence and we know our veterans will be delighted to experience American Medevac on the big screen with him.”
The Branson IMAX box office will open each morning at 7:30 a.m. during the festival. For additional information visit bransonimax.com or contact Forster at 417-335-3533, Ext:135.
