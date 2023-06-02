In recognition of 2023 being the ‘Year of the Titanic Children,’ an extremely special pair of shoes will soon be welcomed aboard Branson Titanic Museum Attraction.
On Tuesday, June 6, the Branson museum will host Joan Marie Pope Randall, the daughter of RMS Titanic survivor Louise Gretchen Kink. Randall, who hails from Wisconsin but now lives in Sacramento, California, is the youngest of four children.
Randall’s visit to Branson in the coming days will be to watch as the shoes her mother wore, as well as the White Star Line blanket she was wrapped in, on the night of April 14 and 15, 1912, are placed on display as part of a special tribute to the 135 children who were aboard the Titanic for its inaugural and final voyage. Randall’s son and grandson will also be present for the 10 a.m. event.
At just 4 years old, Randall’s mother Louise boarded the Titanic as a Third Class passenger. Accompanied by her parents, Anton and Louise Kink, and Anton’s brother, Vincenz, and sister, Maria. Though Anton was Austrian and Louise was German, the extended Kink family had been living in Zurich, Switzerland, and was finally making its way to the United States in pursuit of a new life. Though young Louise and her parents survived, her uncle and aunt perished.
Randall is one of only a handful of remaining direct descendants of survivors of the Titanic.
While there are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who can trace their ancestry to the Titanic’s 712 survivors, there are only a few remaining children of Titanic survivors, such as Randall, living today.
The shoes and blanket worn and wrapped around the young child more than 110 years ago will now join artifacts which are part of a collection of treasures that share the stories of the 135 passengers and crew members who were age 15 or younger when the Titanic set sail. These and dozens of other artifacts are on display during this special ‘Year of the Titanic Children,’ as a way of sharing very personal stories that demonstrate the lengths families went to in their attempts to protect their next generation. Of the 135 young passengers, the ultimate outcome was nearly evenly split: 67 survived, 68 perished.
In honor of this special exhibit, the Titanic Museum Attraction has forged a partnership with Samaritan’s Feet International, a humanitarian organization that gifts shoes to people in need around the world. The museum’s crew members are working with Boys & Girls Clubs across the country to provide shoes to children in need, as a reminder that caring for the next generation can help pave the path to incredible futures.
The reveal of the shoes and the blanket going on display is open to the guests who are aboard the Branson attraction the morning of June 6. For additional information or to learn more about the ‘Year of the Titanic Children’ visit titanicbranson.com.
