In 2021 the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre will see the return of the Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai and Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee with brand new shows, as well as welcome two new shows to the stage featuring the talents of Master Illusionist Rick Thomas and The Texas Tenors.
In March 2021 the Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai will present their new show, Shanghai Circus, as they celebrate 22 years in Branson. This new production promises to exercise more variety than audiences have ever before witnessed, according to a press release.
“The show honors the essence of the old historic Shanghai culture through the dynamic artists’ dazzling performances which includes, but not limited to, breathtaking acrobatics, colorful dance, job-filled comedy, mystifying magic and numerous aerial feats of strength,” said the release. “Shanghai Circus will deliver a higher level of entertainment by combining stage LED technological innovations with exceptional artistic performances.”
Shanghai Circus will perform a total of 304 shows on select dates between March and December 2021 and will offer show times at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Also returning to the Grand Shanghai Theatre in 2021 will be Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee with their new show, the Urban Cowboys Ride Again. Just coming off of their Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour, Gilley and Lee, combined, have more than 30 No. 1 hits.
“Returning to Branson to perform is something I always look forward to doing,” said Gilley in the release. “My fans are more than just fans, they are like family. As long as they keep coming, I’ll keep doing what I love to do … sing, share stories, laugh and yes, dance. Happy to have my Urban Cowboy Band joining me along with Urbanette, Georgina Holiday.”
Gilley explained that there will be a few slight differences between the Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour and the Urban Cowboy’s Ride Again shows.
“In 2021 the show will be a little different,” Gilley said. “Johnny Lee will open the show and sing his No. 1 hits along with telling his entertaining stories. Johnny Lee had the No. 1 hit of the Urban Cowboy movie ‘Looking for Love.’ I’ll close the show the second half and sing the songs that brought me to the dance.”
Lee added that he too is looking forward to returning to the Branson stage in 2021.
“Performing on stage is what keeps me going and what I live for,” said Lee. “Although I travel, I call Branson home.”
Gilley and Lee will perform a total of 34 Urban Cowboy’s Ride Again shows in 2021 on select dates in April, May, September, October and November. Show times will be 7:30 on Sundays and 2 p.m. on Monday. Gilley and Lee will also perform a special Veterans Day show at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Joining the Grand Shanghai Theatre family in 2021 will be award-winning Master Illusionist Rick Thomas and the award-winning The Texas Tenors, who are making the move from the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center and Theatre.
Thomas has completed five world tours covering more than 50 countries; including sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia and performing on both Broadway and Las Vegas for 15 straight years. Thomas has been honored by the Academy of Magical Arts as Magician of the Year and the World Magic Awards as Illusionist of the World, which is the magic worlds highest recognition.
Joining Thomas at the Grand Shanghai Theatre will be his award-winning Mansion of Dreams show.
“Stunning magic, extreme comedy, exquisite dancers and an inspiring story are woven into one of the most amazing productions ever to be seen on stage and television today,” said the release. “Jaws will drop as the Mansion is reveled. Reality is then suspended as one unbelievable effect weaves into another. Mansion of Dreams is an extraordinary fantasy world that will inspire you to follow your dreams. Now witness for yourself the most intriguing innovative and mind-blowing grand illusions in the world.”
Thomas has also been featured on numerous national television specials including the NBC series “The World’s Greatest Magic,” “Masters of Illusion” on the CW, as well as on MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet, the History Channel and his very own special on ABC. Thomas will perform 144 shows on select dates in 2021 from March to December with show times at 2 and 7 p.m.
The Texas Tenors, the most successful music group and third highest selling artist in the history of America’s Got Talent, are returning for their 11th year of performing in Branson, according to the release.
Since first appearing on the show in 2009, JC Fisher, Marcus Collins and John Hagen have gone on to release numerous CD’s DVD’s, PBS Specials and a children’s book that have earned them recognition, including three Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine’s No. 10 Classical Artist in the World.
“We are excited to call the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre our new home,” said The Texas Tenors in the release. “We are releasing new songs that all will enjoy throughout the year and at Christmas.”
In 2019, The Texas Tenors were invited to return to television for “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” The tenors were included among the top 50 acts in the world and were the only vocal group from the United States invited to complete in the NBC prime time series.
“These classically trained, versatile tenors have performed all over the world headlining shows in Las Vegas, China and a 24-city tour in the United Kingdom,” said the release. “With several different live concerts including rousing patriotic ‘Let Freedom Sing’ and holiday favorite ‘Deep in the Heart of Christmas,’ their concerts appeal to all ages and have been wildly successful from performing arts centers, casinos and symphony halls to outdoor festivals and corporate events.”
The Texas Tenors will perform a total of 30 shows on select dates in April, May, July, September, November and December. Show times will be 7:30 p.m. for Tuesday and Thursday shows and 2 p.m. for Wednesday and Friday shows.
“I am sincerely thankful to bring back Mickey Gilley and Johnny whole welcoming those that are new,” said Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre Owner Ziqian Tan. “The Texas Tenors is a great addition to our theatre for the New Year and many years to come. Grateful these talented entertainers are making our theatre their new home. We are excited Rick Thomas will be performing at our theatre in 2021.
“Our theatre proudly opens our doors to those that truly love what they do and demonstrate their exceptional talents every single show. Continuing another year of entertainment in Branson was out dream, but did not know (if) it was going to be possible (due to COVID). It is an honor to welcome such professional entertainers into our theatre family … it is a blessing that we have been given. Branson extended a warm welcome to us with open arms 22-years ago. A privilege we do not take lightly. Our goal is to continue to work hard and showcase only the best for our Branson visitors.”
The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre is located at 3455 West 76 Country Boulevard in Branson. For reservations and additional information call 417-336-0888 or visit amazingacrobats.com.
