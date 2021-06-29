The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is going all out for Independence Day this year as they prepare to display 4,000 mini-American flags to surround the larger than life attraction.
Starting on Thursday, July 1, anyone driving by the intersection of 76 Country Boulevard and Gretna Road in Branson will be treated to a sea of waving red, white and blue.
While the thousands of waving flags are a tribute to the upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend, it’s also the start of something much bigger being planned, according to Titanic Museum Attraction President, COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg.
“Looking ahead, I hope this November all businesses fronting 76 Country Boulevard will take part in blanketing the Branson Strip with American flags for the entire month of November, when we honor all service men and women for Veteran’s Day. Branson is already recognized as a preferred veterans destination, so you can just imagine their reaction when they’re greeted with a miles-long display of American flags flying in their honor, what a glorious greeting that would be,” Kellogg said in a press release. “But for now, I invite everybody to visit or just drive-by our Branson ship to see how 4,000 waving symbols of freedom can make you feel proud to be an American.”
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson opens daily at 9 a.m. and is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd.
For additional information or to reserve tickets to tour the attraction visit titanicbranson.com or call 800-381-7670.
(0) comments
