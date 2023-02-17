For those who forget to get their sweetheart something for Valentine’s Day, the Branson Regional Arts Council has got them covered.
The BRAC is hosting a special post-Valentine’s Day themed event this Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. The inaugural Sonnets & Chocolates will begin at 7 p.m. and is being brought together by the new BRAC Theatre and Special Events Manager Kyle Blanchard.
The evening will allow guests to share an evening of sultry sonnets and enjoy the sweet romance of delicious chocolates and wine.
“It’s not just for couples, singles are welcome to mingle,” Blanchard said.
The evening of activities will include live piano jazz music courtesy of BRAC Vocal Instructor Roger Bergford, romantic poetry and sweets. Guests will also have the chance to try their hand at some fun trivia, games and win some exciting door prizes.
An open mic will also take place for poets and hopeless romantics. This event is open to anyone to attend. A suggestion $5 per person donation will be accepted at the box office. Card Carrying BRAC Members are welcome to attend without a donation.
Annual BRAC Memberships are available for $20 per person or $50 for a family. Members receive popcorn and drink cards that can be redeemed at the concession stand during any MainStage event at the theatre.
For additional details, visit bransonarts.org/membership.
Also, Non-alcoholic refreshments will be available to those under the age of 21. The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Branson.
For additional information on this or other BRAC events visit bransonarts.org.
