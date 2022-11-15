Stuntman and world record setter Jim Mouth has done it again as he secured his 40th world record on Thursday, Nov. 10, inside Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Branson.
Mouth, who has been a world record holder for more than four decades, donned 301 face masks and set the world record for the number of face masks worn at one time.
“When Mr. ( Dr. Anthony) Fauci said, ‘One mask is okay, two is good, but three is the best.’ So I go, ‘How about 301 Mr Fauci? Would that be enough?’”
To prepare for this stunt, Mouth first went out and purchased 2,000 N95 face masks. Then he began formulating how he could wear more than 300 masks at one time.
“First thing you do is figure out how to get them on. What do you do? How do you hold them together and all of that kind of stuff? So I built an apparatus to put everything on it,” Mouth said. “I’ve just got to have a team. I got Eli here. He’s the guy that smashed them on my face. Once he hears me grunt and groan then we’re ready to go. We get the masks up and we go out and we start taking pictures.”
Mouth additionally shared preparation for this stunt has been in the works for around a year. He also explained why he settled on wearing exactly 301 masks for this stunt.
“Usually when I do straws and cigarettes I always do one more,” Mouth said. “Because when you say, ‘He’s going to put over 300 masks on his face.’ Over. One.”
The record setting business began for Mouth back in 1976.
“When I was on the road with a traveling band back then I played drums for two weeks straight. That was my first world record and one of my toughest ones. It was my first one too,” Mouth said. “I did a lot of world records for Guinness and now I’m doing a lot of stunts now for Ripley’s because they’re all in the same business. That’s what I do. I do a new one every year.”
True to his name, Mouth’s previous record worthy feats have included stuffing 151 full-size straws into his mouth, cramming 83 candy canes into his mouth and even dislocating his jaw to make room for 18 hotdogs.
“I spent the last 34 years in southern California and I set a lot of world records out there. I sat in all of the seats at the Rose Bowl; 92,542 to be exact,” Mouth said. “I remember every one. I’ve got calluses. I can prove it to you. In California I did very well in the entertainment business and setting world records.”
Mouth shared his recent Branson appearance is just the beginning as he is now one of Missouri’s newest residents.
“I live in Ash Grove…I moved here. I sold my house a month and a half before COVID, moved into Ash Grove four days before it was a pandemic,” Mouth said. “I was talking to the powers that be. A voice said, ‘MOVE!’ So I did.”
With his 40th stunt in the books, Mouth has no plans on slowing down. Mouth shared he has another three or four world record setting stunts planned, one of which he’ll be returning to Branson in the spring to attempt.
“The next one is going to be Bagged Man. I’m going to wear 5,000 grocery bags,” Mouth said. “Then when I get done getting the world record we’re going to throw me into the river because that’s usually where all the grocery bags end up.”
Ripley’s Branson is located at 3326 MO-76 in Branson. Visit ripleys.com/branson.
