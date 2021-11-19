Welcome back to another edition of Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner! I’ve got to be honest, putting these together the last couple weeks has truly been fun and has become the thing I look forward to the most each week.
The Christmas Tree I have chosen to feature in this paper sits at White Water. While this is the fourth Christmas Tree Corner I’ve put together, the White Water Christmas Tree was actually the very first one I took a photo of this season. It was one of the very first trees to put on display this year and I’m excited to finally feature it.
The tree at White Water is simplistic in nature, but it also has a welcoming feel to it. Though it is not your traditional tree with branches and ornaments, it wonderfully fits into the unique category of Christmas Trees Branson is becoming known for.
As always I would like to encourage all of you to take some time in the coming weeks to visit some of the amazing Christmas Trees and displays that have been set up across the Branson area. I’ll be going out this week to take new photos of more Christmas Trees to feature, so if you have a suggestion of a tree I should visit, please email it to me at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com.
White Water is located at 3505 W. 76 Country Boulevard in Branson. Visit whitewater.com.
