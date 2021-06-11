In honor of National Law Enforcement Week, two shows at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater are teaming up to offer a special ticket price to those who wear the badge and their families.
For their respective 8 p.m. shows on Tuesday, June 15, and Wednesday, June 16, Legends in Concert and Six are providing half-price tickets to active or retired law enforcement officers, including their spouses, partners and dependent children.
“Six loves and supports our #hometownheroes and wants to give a little something back to them to say, ‘Thanks, we appreciate you,'” Six Marketing Director Suzanne Wonderley-Knudsen said in a press release.
To receive half-price tickets, law enforcement attendees must show a valid ID or commission card and must mention the offer at the time of the reservation. This offer is only valid at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater box office.
National Law Enforcement Week 2021 runs June 12 to June 19. To learn more about the other National Law Enforcement Week events taking place in Branson, visit lawenforcementweek.org.
For additional information or make ticket reservations call Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater box office at 417-339-3003.
