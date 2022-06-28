The Sunday, July 3, Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert will benefit a local veterans organization.
The July show will once again be hosted at Branson’s Famous Theater, home of the Branson Famous Baldknobbers. The music will begin at 2 p.m. with Theater Hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker.
Additionally the concert will be hosted by Branson Music Entertainment Tim Hadler, from the show Hank Williams Revisited and Southern Gospel Music Hall of Famer Dan Keeton will make a special appearance.
The Sunday production will also feature the talents of Branson’s Abundance Quartet, Miss Mary Fay Jackson, Light of Grace, Mike Wellman, John Hernandex and Saxophonist Gary Dooms.
“Please join us as Jesus enters the theater and His gospel music fills the air,” a press release said. “Make plans now to spend a couple hours celebrating Jesus and blessing our veterans. Bring a friend or family member with you.”
Entry in Branson’s Jammin for Jesus is free with a donation to benefit GUMI Camp USA, which provides housing and counseling services to veterans struggling with PTSD. AT GUMI Camp, which stands for Glad You Made It, veterans are ministered to and provided counseling services as they transition back into society.
At the concert, GUMI Camp USA will be collecting cash donations to help the organization dig a new water well for a new block of cabins recently added to the property. In addition to donations for GUMI Camp USA, a love offering will be taken.
Entertainer Dan Keeton said he is excited to be a part of the show benefiting GUMI Camp USA.
“It is a pleasure and an honor to serve as these concerts give back to the community,” said Dan Keeton “I am especially pleased to be a part of helping veterans and GUMI camp this month.”
Branson’s Famous Theater is located at 645 State Highway 165 at Green Mountain Drive in Branson. For additional information email bransonj4j@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.