The Black Oak Amphitheatre is addressing concerns and apologizing to attendees of their Saturday, Aug. 19, concert featuring Nelly after multiple technical issues caused a delay in performances.
Joining Nelly at BOA on Saturday night was NicDanger, Kassi Ashton and Murphy Lee. Ahead of the concert the amphitheater property was also playing host to the Queen City Buds Cannabis Carnival, which featured a variety of vendors and dispensaries.
Traditionally the gates to the Lampe venue open to their attendees at 5:30, but issues with the sound equipment during sound checks led to the expected delay in admittance to audiences. BOA Owner Johnny Stauffer explained to the Branson Tri-Lakes News the first act was able to still take the stage at 7 p.m. as planned, but they were unable to open the doors until approximately a quarter till.
“After their act we still experienced sound issues with the sound equipment,” Stauffer said. “So during that changeover between the acts it did delay the next acts from starting for about another 30 minutes, so the final actual act (Nelly) didn’t actually even get to take the stage until about 12:45, putting his hour-long set over at 1:45.”
In a video statement released on the BOA’s Facebook page, Stauffer broke down the technical issues that were experienced at Saturday’s concert.
“We hired a company to handle all of the sound and lighting here at the venue for all of our concerts,” Stauffer said. “Over the last two seasons we have never experienced any issues like this before. On Saturday’s show they experienced some technical issues with their equipment, which delayed each of the artists from performing their set as they worked diligently to fix the issues.”
As for the exact cause of the issues, Stauffer said it was a variety of things, but high temperatures did not help the situation.
“It was kind of a combination of all of their stuff. Some of their stuff got overheated. There were some fuse issues. Some of the heat caused some issues with the amplifiers,” Stauffer said. “We’ve never been through it before. We really didn’t have a back up plan, because we just assumed the sound company had their own backup plan if something happened. We assumed they had everything they needed if there was an issue with their equipment to make it work and that just was not the case with the company we hired.”
In his video statement, Stauffer also addressed many of the rumors he and his staff had been hearing the night of the concert as well as the past few days.
“I’ve heard many rumors that Nelly wasn’t here, Nelly wasn’t coming, he’s too drunk, everybody’s too high, they’re just trying to delay the show and I want to be the first to put these rumors to rest. That is absolutely the furthest thing from the truth. The absolute truth is the company we hired had technical issues with their equipment and we were doing everything we absolutely could to fix it,” Stauffer said. “Nelly’s personal team of management actually was the one that dove in and did everything they possibly could to fix the equipment, working with the production company so that the show could go on. So I can’t personally thank them enough for what they did.”
When asked about the response of the artists playing the venue that night, Stauffer said they were all very understanding of the situation.
“Us being a rural area and not in a big city, we just couldn’t go drive somewhere and get some of the stuff we needed,” Stauffer said. “We did make a trip to Springfield to get a few items, but that is all we could find in the short notice and the time crunch and everyone just kind of jumped in to help make work what we had, so you know the show could go on.”
Additionally, in his statement Stauffer shared his reaction to learning what people were posting online about their experiences.
“It’s heartbreaking to read all of the negative comments directed toward our staff, volunteers and the artist themselves who are behind the scenes doing everything the possible could,” Stauffer said. “I personally made the call to give out thousands of free bottles of water to people standing in the heat while they were waiting. I know we ran out of things at the concession stands as the show went on longer than could be expected. But I promise you, we were doing everything we possibly could for you guys.”
Though Nelly didn’t take to the stage until the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 20, Stauffer said he is appreciative of those who stuck it out to enjoy the concert.
“It turned out to be a very long concert,” Stauffer said. “For the vast majority of people who hung in there with us and watched Nelly perform, it was one amazing concert. As always, Nelly never disappoints and put on a hell of a show.”
Stauffer also called the technical issues a learning experience and the steps they’re already taking to better prepare themselves for future shows.
“We’ve never faced any types of these issues before in our previous three seasons of me owning the venue. We’ve reached out to other companies to help us work on a solution for the next concert as well as the 2024 season,” Stauffer said. “Once again, I deeply apologize for these issues you experienced and your frustration. I promise you it was just as much for me. I want to always give you guys the best concert experience that you can in southwest Missouri.”
To make it up to concert goers for the delays and issues experienced at Saturday’s show, Stauffer said he is doing what he can.
“I personally have offered complimentary tickets to people who have emailed the box office,” Stauffer said. “If someone would like a pair of tickets to an upcoming show, if they want to email the box office, I am absolutely happy to give them a pair of free tickets to an upcoming show to say, ‘Sorry, I apologize, hope you come back, try us out again and let us show you this was just a one time issue.’”
The next and final concert of the 2023 season at BOA will feature TobyMac, with Cade Thompson and Natalie Layne on Friday, Sept. 1. The doors will open at 6 p.m. with a showtime of 7:30 p.m.
The Black Oak Amphitheater is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe. For additional information or make ticket reservations visit blackoakamp.com or email boxoffice@theamp.live.
