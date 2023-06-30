If enjoying a ride on a flying carpet, befriending talking snowmen, taking on an army with a little red dragon, having toys that come to life, ballroom dancing with a beast, being raised by apes in the African jungle, eating grubs with a meerkat and a warthog, or just having a fairy godmother sounds like a good time, there’s a new production in Branson offering such happily ever afters.
Once Upon A Fairytale made its season premiere at the Americana Theatre as one of a small handful of new productions to arrive at the start of the 2023 Branson show season. Opening their doors in mid-May, the all-new stage creation presents audiences with a melodic multitude of storybook songs from Disney classics, hit Broadway shows and blockbuster movies.
Featuring the vocal and dancing talents of Cadence Miller , Matthew Boyce, Adam Henry, Adrianna Fine, Autumn Romines and David Perez, Once Upon A Fairytale offers younger guests the ability to embrace their childhood and life-long Disney fans the chance to experience the nostalgia of childhood for the first time in forever.
Alongside performing in Once Upon A Fairytale, Miller serves as producer and choreographer. She explained the conception of their production began back in August of 2022, when the topic of writing a show came up in discussion while visiting with Co-Creator and Branson Entertainer James Redden.
“We’ve always wanted to dabble in the producing/directing, so we just wrote a show just for fun and then looked at it and thought, ‘Wow, we have something.’ So we brought Matthew in and met up with him and said, ‘Tell us a little more about the producing side of things and what it takes.’ He told us (Americana Theatre General Manager) Chris Newsom was looking for a kids show and they had a morning time slot. So I said, ‘Let’s throw together visual plans and go talk to him.’ In two weeks we were signing contracts and had a show. By September 2022 it was pretty official we were going to have a show here.”
When Redden received a contract to perform on a cruise line, Boyce’s involvement was expanded. Not only did you join the show as a member of the cast, but he also became the show’s music and technical director. Fast forwarding to the beginning of this year, when it came time to select the other four players in the show, Miller shared what they were looking for in performers.
“We wanted to utilize people we already had here (in the theater), because we know their schedule. That was going to be the hardest thing, was finding performers that wanted to take a chance on a new show and that had the availability. We had Adam and Adrianna,” Miller said. “Autumn is brand new to the Branson scene. She works in wardrobing at Sight & Sound. She showed up at our audition, nailed it and hired her on the spot. I was like, ‘I’m stealing you. I’m not letting anyone else find out about you.’ Then David I had been friends with and knew his talent and again a no brainer. My goal was, obviously, finding people that were talented, but I wanted to find people that looked the part, that fit the part and that had the personality.”
Additionally, Boyce said for the auditions they asked those trying out to do something a little different and unexpected.
“A theater resume is a little bit different. It shows your experience with the shows you’ve done, some roles, some training, but usually most resumes have a special skills section with things you can do. Usually they’re things you can do, like accents or dialects or languages…but every once in a while you get someone’s resume that has some really weird, stupid, special skills and they think they’re never going to get called out. They’re like, you can knit, ride a horse or weird things like, ‘I can twist my tongue,’ that you never think you’re going to get called out on,” Boyce said. “Anytime I found one and we wanted to test out someone’s personality, when we thought there was some promise in this person, we always made sure to call them out and test their special skills no matter how stupid or crazy they were. Just with the people we picked, they weren’t afraid to make fools of themselves, they weren’t afraid to be bold and make choices.”
While some audiences, who have experienced a Disney show or princess themed production in the past, may head to their seats with an assumption of how the songs will be presented, Miller explained she wanted to offer their guests something totally different.
“It was suggested to me that I go movie by movie or go chronologically, but I wanted this to be an artistic thing. I know that’s different for Branson, but again it’s my baby and I wanted to group it by themes. So we have our village section where they’re for each other or against each other. That’s your songs like ‘Belle,’ ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ ‘Colors of the Wind,’ ‘Be Our Guest’ and ‘Gatson.’ We have the victory section where it really talks about triumph; so ‘Reflection,’ even though it’s almost a negative connotation on herself (Mulan), she’s discovering herself, she’s being victorious,” Miller said. “It’s not evident to the audience, but we also have what we call our waiting section, where the princesses are waiting. That’s your ‘Rapunzel’ and ‘You’ll Be In My Heart,’ from Tarzan. We tried to really keep our highs and lows, have your ballads and make people think just a little bit.”
Another important aspect of the show Miller wants potential show guests to be aware of, especially those who don’t have any princess-loving children to bring with them, is the music is not just princess specific, but they present a variety of Disney music throughout the production.
“I want all of my performers to have their moment. I want everyone to have their villain. I want everyone to have their comedy. I want everyone to have their magical moment. That kind of mindset helped set up that it’s not going to be girl heavy. It’s not going to be princess heavy. It’s not going to be prince heavy. It’s not going to be one person running the show. It’s tough, because you’re still going to have that natural instinct of even the word fairytale you’re going to instantly think princess, but surprisingly our biggest audience has just been adults. Adults that have come to see the show and said, ‘Well, I figured if it was for kids, great, and if not, great.’ But ended up loving it and coming back,” Miller said. “I think, including the huge ‘Aladdin’ section and the huge, Lion King section and things that aren’t just princesses. Pixar and Tarzan and the magic and even just the costumes are dazzling in and of itself. Like I think that helps. Again, there’s something for everybody. Young, old, boy, girl, Disney lover, not a Disney lover.”
As with any production where the performers are singing well-known songs, there comes certain expectations from an audience. Since Once Upon A Fairytale is presenting their guests with some of the most beloved songs of all-time, originally sung by some of the most adored fictional characters ever created, a fair assumption would be there would be a decent expectational increase from said guests. Miller addressed if there was any added pressure on herself or the cast to bring the famous Disney perfection to their performances.
“I would say our biggest challenge was with costuming in that aspect. Vocally I was confident in who we had in that kids and maybe adults, but kids aren’t going to go, ‘She doesn’t sound just like Elsa.’ But costuming, obviously we can’t mimic the Disney costumes. That’s against trademark. But I wanted it to be modern as well. Take this outfit and what kind of dress would look like Elsa. If they see a yellow dress are they going to think Belle,” Miller said? “A personal highlight moment for me in the show is coming out as Moana. They see Moana as an island princess. She doesn’t wear ballgowns and I come out in a red sparkle dress and I heard a little girl say, ‘That’s Moana’ and instantly I was like, ‘We’re good.’ There’s a time where you kind of worry about it, but I think if the emotion is there and the passion is there, it’s overlooked because there’s other aspects to enjoy.”
Within moments of the show being underway, the cast uses their real names to introduce themselves to their audience as Princess Cadence, Princess Adrianna, Princess Autumn, Prince Matthew, Prince Adam and Prince David. Boyce shared by just being themselves and not trying to be the Disney characters themselves, they’re able to build a much quicker connection with their guests, especially the children.
“I think the challenge is you have to build a connection with the kids as the person you are from the first solo you have…There might be the little boy who doesn’t want to be here for the princesses and he loves the funny moments that us guys bring out to the table. So when we do things like, ‘Friend Like Me,’ from ‘Aladdin,’ and if you have the boys that have been like (groaning), ‘Another one, another princess song.’ that’s your moment to get everyone latched in,” Boyce said. “If you’re not into music or dancing, you’ll have some really cool lights and special effects to look at. Some magic. Some tricks. It all kind of helps to bring together the product, because me alone on stage with a single spotlight doing ‘Friend Like Me’ wouldn’t have been as impressive without the lights and the screens and the music and the lights. It’s a lot different when you throw everything at it.”
Helping to make those special effects and extras come to life during the show is Sound and Light Technician Billy Bernhardi.
During the show, Boyce said he hopes audiences will be able to receive a combination of all the messages Disney includes in their movies and songs and be able to take it back home with them.
“I think a really cool thing that Cadence does is she circles back at the end of the show and we talk a lot about fairytales and we talk a lot about stories, but there are a lot of real life stories that you can relate to. You can find messages and morals from a lot of these stories and movies. Every Disney movie tells a message and tells a story…You learn a lot from these stories,” Boyce said. “With all the magic and dreams and stuff, as long as you follow your heart and your dreams and your desires you can become and you can do whatever you need to do.”
In agreement with Boyce’s take, Miller added she hopes coming to see their show will inspire the imagination within their guests with whatever it is they do next.
“Disney was the first big production I ever did in my life in high school and it showed me, because I had done a few plays playing normal people, but being in the Disney production showed me that you can live these fantasies in real life. You can escape, whether you’re going through something or not. Maybe you just want a magical day. There’s importance in the make believe and it expands your creativity. Not to say that other shows don’t, but I want people to walk away from this show and have their imagination run wild,” Miller said. “It just sparks a creativity in me that I’m glad I got to release with Once Upon A Fairytale. That’s what I want. I want little kids to look up and think, ‘I want to be a princess.’ I want little boys walking away cracking the jokes and dancing and everything else. I love the spark of creativity that it always gave me as a kid and now to get to live it. I love when people walk away and they say, ‘We can see the hard work you’ve put in. You guys must love what you do.’ I am so happy that I get to be like, ‘Yes, actually I absolutely adore it and wouldn’t have it any other way.’”
Showtimes for Once Upon A Fairytale are at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, currently through Saturday, Sept. 2. The Americana Theatre is located at 2905 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-544-8700 or visit americanatheatrebranson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.