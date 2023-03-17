Open auditions will be held by the Branson Regional Arts Council for their upcoming May musical production of Nunsense: The Mega Musical.
Auditions will be hosted at the Historic Owen Theatre from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 20. This comedy musical production will welcome Jeremiah Reeve as director and Kyle Denton as musical director.
“Nunsense is the hilarious musical farce about a convent of Nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer!),” a press release from BRAC stated. “The Little Sisters of Hoboken (well, what’s left of them) put on this riotous revue packed with hilarious, show-stopping song and dance numbers, and always proves to be a crowd favorite. The BRAC version of this comedy is super-sized to present a mega-musical extravaganza!”
This production offers roles for adults 18 years of age and older with a variety of talents and skill levels. The auditions will be split into three sections each night: vocal, acting and dancing. Singers, actors and dancers are all encouraged to audition.
For the vocal auditions, attendees are asked to prepare a less than 60 second cut of a musical theatre song in the style of the show that showcases their range and acting skills. Audition songs from the Nunsense musical are welcome and tracks should be provided via an mp3 track or a YouTube karaoke track cued up on a smart device. No a cappella auditions will be presented.
Acting auditions will include cold readings from the script. The directors will be looking for strong comedic timing and interpretation.
Dancing auditions will include learning a jazz combo. Some tap dancers and at least one ballerina are needed. Time will be reserved at the end of the dance call for these specialized dancers. Those auditioning are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Callbacks will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, as necessary. Some roles will not require callbacks.
The cast for this production will include five primary characters, seven supporting roles and members of a chorus.
Primary characters, which must be strong singers, dancers, and actors.
Reverend Mother Mary Regina:
– Vocal Range B3 – F5
– Mother Superior: A feisty Sophie Tucker-type who can’t resist the spotlight.
Sister Mary Hubert:
– Vocal Range G3 – F5
– Mistress of Novices: The second in command, she is always competing with the Mother Superior.
Sister Robert Anne:
– Vocal Range G3 – D5
– A streetwise nun from Brooklyn. A constant source of aggravation for the Mother Superior
Sister Mary Amnesia:
—Vocal Range G3 – C6
– Lost her memory after a crucifix fell on her head. She is very sweet.
Sister Mary Leo:
—Vocal Range G#3 – G5
– Novice who wants to be a ballerina. Does not have to be a complete ballet audition.
Supporting roles, which will require strong acting skills, but also require some singing and dancing.
Sister Julia, Child of God
—Vocal Range D4 – C5
– The convent cook
Sister Mary Brendan
—Vocal Range A3 – E4
– A novice
Sister Mary Luke
—Vocal Range C4 – G4
– A novice
Sister Mary Wilhelm
—Vocal Range D4 – B4
– The convent nurse
Father (Sister Mary) Virgil
—Vocal Range G3 – B4
– Sr. Leo’s Brother/Sister
– can be played as any gender
Sister Mary (Brother) Sebastian
—No singing required, but can sing with the chorus
– Stage Manager
– can be played as any gender
Sister Mary (Brother) Timothy
—No singing required but can sing with the chorus
– Assistant Stage Manager
– can be played as any gender
Chorus Members: This group participates in large musical numbers and individuals may be highlighted in other acting and/or dancing roles based on their skills and desire. Members may also choose to simply sit in choir formation. Any gender is encouraged to participate.
Public performances will take place from May 11 to 14 and 18 to 21, 2023. Participants should be prepared to provide all conflicts from March 26 through the show dates. A theater resume and headshot are required for those seeking named roles.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in downtown Branson.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
