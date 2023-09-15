BRAC_Membership_Meeting_2023.jpg

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting their annual Member Meeting and New Artist Reception at the Branson Convention Center. 

The Branson Regional Arts Council is inviting the community to join them on Sunday, Sept. 17, for their 2023 Annual Member Meeting & New Artist Reception at the Branson Convention Center.

Located on the 2nd Level Concourse, the Branson Convention Center Art Gallery will serve as host for the free night of festivities from 6 to 8 p.m. Though this event includes the annual membership meeting, attendees do not have to be members of the BRAC to come and enjoy the evening. 

