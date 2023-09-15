The Branson Regional Arts Council is inviting the community to join them on Sunday, Sept. 17, for their 2023 Annual Member Meeting & New Artist Reception at the Branson Convention Center.
Located on the 2nd Level Concourse, the Branson Convention Center Art Gallery will serve as host for the free night of festivities from 6 to 8 p.m. Though this event includes the annual membership meeting, attendees do not have to be members of the BRAC to come and enjoy the evening.
The membership meeting will run until approximately 6:30 p.m. and will provide an opportunity for elections of a new board of directors as well as announcements regarding several new, exciting events. Following the meeting, the evening will serve as a showcase of incredible artistry as several new artists who are joining the Art Gallery Exhibition are introduced.
A total of 14 area artists have been selected for the next six-month exhibition, including Mary Arneson, Meike Aton, Bob Bell, Verna (Sissy) Blakslee, Diana Bogardus, Jennifer Buttell, Jack Clutter, Lee Copen, Adelyn Crawford, Jared Hughes, Vic Mastis, Audrey Bottrell-Parks, Gary Parks and Mike Wallace. Their creative works will be on display at the gallery and available for purchase through mid-March 2024.
Several of the featured artists will be attending the reception to discuss their work, and members of the Branson Regional Arts Council Board will be there to answer any questions.
The Branson Convention Center Art Gallery has been visited in past years by approximately 100,000 people annually. Refreshments will be available as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.