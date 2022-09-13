The Branson Titanic Museum Attraction have lowered their UK flags to half-mast in respect of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the age of 96.
Though the Titanic was owned by Americans and built in Ireland, the ship was manned by a mostly British crew and her home port was located in England.
The UK flags at the Branson Titanic were lowered on the date of the Queen’s death and will continue to be flown at half-mast until her funeral. The Queen’s state funeral is expected to take place in less than two weeks at Westminster Abbey, with the exact day to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace at a later time.
Queen Elizabeth II’s reign lasted for 70 years, the longest in British history. She died surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd. and opens daily at 9 a.m. Advance ticket reservations are required.
For reservations or additional information call 417-334-9500 or visit titanicbranson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.