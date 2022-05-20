A Celebration of Life memorial service for Country Music Legend Mickey Gilley will be held on Friday, May 27, at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson.
The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Gilley’s cousin and fellow music artist, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart, will be delivering the message at the service. He will be joined by many others at the memorial as the life of one of Branson most loved entertainers is remembered.
Seating at the service will be reserved for those closest to the Gilley family, with limited seating available to the public on a first-come first-served basis. The Celebration of Life will additionally be live-streamed on the Mickey Gilley Facebook and YouTube channels.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary at bestfriends.org or an animal shelter of choice in memory of Gilley.
The country music singer, songwriter and actor passed away the afternoon of Saturday, May 7, in Branson at the age of 86. Gilley had just come off of the road having played ten shows in April. He passed peacefully with his family and close friends by his side.
Born on March 9, 1936, Gilley was a native of Natchez, Mississippi, where he grew up around his two famous cousins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart. In his career, Gilley earned 39 Top 10 Hits and 17 No.1 songs and was best known for his songs, “Stand By Me,” “Room Full of Roses,” “Chains of Love” and “Lonely Nights.”
Links to the live Facebook and YouTube streams of the service will be included with this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
