The Reeds Spring High School’s Theatre Department will open their production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” this week at the RSMS Auditorium.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is a musical comedy based on the 1907 novel, written by Roy Horniman “Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal.” The production and lyrics were written by Robert L Freedman, with the music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak.
The musical’s production team includes Director Derek Cook, Assistant Director Stephanie Taber and Music Director Hannah Martin.
“It’s a musical comedy much akin to Sweeney Todd,” Director Derek Cook said. “Monty Navarro finds out he is an heir to the family fortune. Monty is a bad guy who tries to jump the line of succession by murder. This fun musical follows him on his adventures to change the course of his future.”
Showtimes for the two-hour production are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 and Saturday Nov. 12. A 2 p.m. showtime will also take place on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Friday, Nov. 11, scheduled production was moved to Thursday due to the Reeds Springs Wolves Football District Championship game, which is now taking place on Friday.
Tickets for the production are $5 for adults and $3 for students if purchased in advance at the RSHS Office. At the door, tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for students. A VIP ticket is also available for purchase for $20, which includes early seating and a picture with the cast after the show.
For additional information visit rs-wolves.com.
