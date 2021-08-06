The Branson Titanic Museum Attraction will be requiring all guests to wear face masks beginning on Monday, Aug. 9.
In a press release, Owners John Joslyn and Mary Kellogg Joslyn announced both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests will be required to wear a face mask or covering when entering the Branson museum.
“This decision has been made after the Centers for Disease Control came out with updated guidance, recommending that face masks or covering be worn for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” said the release. “Wearing a face mask helps our Titanic Crew protect our guests, and guests wearing a face mask will protect our crew.”
For the month of August, the Branson Titanic is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Ticket reservations are required as the museum is only welcoming a limited number of guests aboard.
The Branson Titanic is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd and Hwy 165 in Branson. Tickets reservations and additional information can be found at titanicbranson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.