Just north of Branson a haven for exotic animals can be found where tigers, lions, leopards, lynxes and more have made the wooded areas and green pastures of the Ozarks their home.
The National Tiger Sanctuary, a non-profit rescue organization, provides a permanent home for an array of endangered, exotic and domestic animals. National Tiger Sanctuary Animal Care Manager Blair Roades explained NTS Founders Judy McGee and Keith Kinkade began their mission more than two decades ago.
“They really wanted to help out the way cats were kept in captivity. Back when there weren’t a lot of regulations they weren’t kept in really great conditions and they wanted to help out. Initially they rescued five sick tiger cubs and they were projected not to last to a year of age,” Roades said. “The first one passed away at age 14 and then the last one passed away at age 20, so they ended up having a prosperous life. From there they realized they could build and actually start their own sanctuary, so they officially started that in 2001.”
The current sanctuary location just outside of Branson was founded in 2011. Roades said since then, they’ve had the opportunity to rescue a number of different animals.
“We currently have about 70 animals on property and we have 36 big cats. That’s going to be a variety of leopards, tigers, lions, hybrid cats, cougars and more recently a lynx. Lots of cats to take in and rescue and give good homes,” Roades said. “We are fully a rescue, so we don’t breed our animals and we don’t buy, sell or trade them. They live the rest of their lives here on property to live a prosperous and healthy lifestyle; after the places they’ve been either in private ownership, circuses or really anyplace that can’t give them a good home.”
As a 501c-3 non-profit organization, Roades shared much of their funding comes from tour revenue. At National Tiger Sanctuary, guests have a variety of tour options on how to experience and see the homes of the big cats up close.
“Everything is guided by a tour guide. We’re a little bit different than a zoo where you pay your admission and walk around. We do have a backyard area where you can see some cats while you wait for your tour, but in general since our animals are rescues we want to make sure everything is guided and they get limited exposure,” Roades said. “One of the more popular tours we offer is feeding tours. That’s where you get to see a variety of our animals and they get to get fed snacks on tour. It’s super awesome. You get within about three feet of the cat, so a really cool opportunity, because it’s not very often that you can get that close to a big cat. A lot of the cats on the tour route, they really love that interaction, because they’re used to being around people.”
Outside of the feeding tour, there is also the walking awareness tour, the behind the scenes tour and the riding safari tour.
“Our riding tour option, this is a great option for people who just want to see more or with mobility issues. We do offer scooter rentals for those who do have mobility issues that want to be on the feeding tour,” Roades said. “We also have these riding tours where people can ride around on an open-air tram and see more animals and see more of the property. They’re not up close, like you can be with the feeding tour, but the tradeoff is you get to ride and relax and you do see more of the property.”
As guests will discover while visiting the different enclosures, many of the exotic cats have personalities as big as they are, which makes each of them incredibly unique from one another. A common curiosity for those visiting the sanctuary is where each of the big cats came from.
“Unfortunately, in places that are shut down or places where they can’t be kept anymore, more often than not, they can be euthanized, so we want to be able to provide them a place to live out the rest of their lives,” Roades said. “A lot of our cats have come from the entertainment industries or private ownership being kept as pets. But with the legislation being passed of needing permits or licenses a lot of that is starting to slow down, which is great. A lot of them have had hard backgrounds, stressful backgrounds, but some don’t have sad stories. Some just need a different home or a place to stay and we’re just happy that we can offer a good home to anyone who needs it.”
Though marketed as a tourist destination, Roades shared they like to say they’re really an education facility hidden within a Branson attraction.
“People come out for that initial, ‘I want to go see big cats,’ but they leave with an educational experience they won’t get a lot of places. Really the biggest message we have is for us our mission is preservation by education. A lot of conservation comes in when education’s at play,” Roades said. “We’re hoping to be educating these people on facilities that you don’t want to support or things that are happening to these cats that we as a group can end…for cats that live in captivity. Hopefully, the end goal is for all these guys to be out in the wild and not have to live lives in captivity. That is the ultimate goal.”
While on property, guests shouldn’t be surprised when they come across a variety of other animals. The sanctuary also serves as home to primates, wolves, cows, horses, llamas, birds and a few other surprises. During their tour, guests will also become familiar with the organization’s motto: ‘Experience, Learn and Support.’
“You come to experience the cat. You experience being around them and seeing the animal. You learn about them on tour and then we give ways to how you can support this place. We are a facility that we do run on donations,” Roades said. “Coming in to take a tour, I don’t consider tour tickets and gift shop merchandise as tickets and buying things, it’s more of a donation. Any gift shop purchases or any purchases of tour tickets is going straight back to the care of these animals. How we are able to give these guys such great lives and support them and have them be healthy is by that tour revenue in the gift shop. It’s really just donations. No tax in the gift shop, so that’s super cool. That’s how we’re able to run and that’s how we want to give you reasons to support us.”
When guests come to the sanctuary and meet all the animals, Roades said one of the best ways for them to continue their support after they’ve left, is by sharing their experience and encouraging others to come see it for themselves.
“Word of mouth is huge. We allow guests to take pictures and videos, which not a lot of facilities offer. But you’re able to spread the word and really just the biggest thing is support,” Roades said. “We’re a facility that we’ve grown so much over the years, but even here where we’re at right now, I want to be even better in five years or even tomorrow just getting a little bit better everyday.”
Roades added, in her eyes, the bar for providing the highest quality care to these animals is continuously rising, which means the need for financial support is ever growing.
“With your support now, we’re able to eventually build more enclosures or build bigger enclosures or provide more enrichment. It’s never ending,” Roades said. “Come back next fall, come back next year because there will be changes. There will be bigger and better things. That’s one thing, we’re always going to get better and our standard is never going to stop. We’re always going to want to be better. That’s a big thing. We’re always going to be improving what we’re doing. There’s never a stopping point of what you can offer these guys. There’s always more you can give them, so that’s our goal.”
Outside of purchasing tour tickets to visit the sanctuary or buying items from the gift shop, there are a number of other ways to support the non-profit. Online, donors have the option of making a one time donation and signing up to make regular monthly donations to the organization. Additionally, there is an online store which sells a variety of merchandise, including the newly released 18 month calendar featuring photos of the sanctuary’s big cats.
The non-profit also welcomes food donations. With more than 1500 pounds of meat being eaten a week, donations of USDA approved raw chicken, turkey, pork and beef are all accepted. USDA approved fruit and vegetable donations are also welcome.
Those interested in taking a more hands on approach with their support, the organization offers both volunteer and internship positions for folks to apply for.
National Tiger Sanctuary is located at 518 State Highway BB in Branson. For additional information, to purchase tickets or to make an online donation visit nationaltigersanctuary.org.
