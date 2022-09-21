The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters invites folks to join them on Saturday, Sept. 24, for their 2022 Old Country Fair Music Festival.
This annual event is once again being hosted by Weddings at the Homestead in Branson and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters has five purposes as outlined by the original members who founded the organization in 1931:
—To secure its proper recognition;
—To protect Ozarks wildlife;
—To conserve the natural beauties of its historic spots;
—To perpetuate its history, folklore and traditions; and
—To teach our own people the value of the great heritage we possess in these regions.
Throughout the day there will be musical performances from the Stone County Ramblers from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Missouri 65 from 12 to 1 p.m., Missouri Strings from 1 to 2 p.m. and a performance by the Ozark Mountain Music Association from 2 to 3 p.m.
Additionally, traditional Ozarks acoustic musicians are invited to bring out their own instruments to participate in traditional Ozarks music jams, which will be taking place throughout the day of the event.
There is a $10 parking fee per vehicle at the event, which grants admission to the driver and all passengers for the day. Proceeds for the festival are used to promote the teaching of traditional Ozarks and bluegrass music to local youth through scholarship funding and Ozarks cultural preservation projects.
The festival will host square dancing at the homestead from 3 to 6 p.m. and The Stable Food Truck will be on site for attendees looking for a bite to eat. Local Ozarks Authors Tom Koob, Todd Parnell and more will also be in attendance for book signings.
Weddings at the Homestead is located at 262 Collins Road, off of T-Highway, seven miles east of downtown Branson. For additional information visit societyofozarkianhillcrofters.com.
