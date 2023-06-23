The Branson High School Marching Band now has 1,000 reasons to look forward to the start of the 2023/24 school year thanks to the generosity of the Americana Theatre.
On Friday, June 16, the Americana Theatre hosted their 2nd Annual Branson Band Benefit, which resulted in $1,000 being raised for the student comprised marching band. All of the ticket sales made from the 8 p.m. Awesome 80’s show on Friday night were collected and donated to the band.
Americana Theatre General Manager & Show Producer Chris Newsom shared why he and wife CJ jumped back on board to host the benefit again this year.
“CJ and I think the fine arts are such an important part of a child’s education,” Newsom said. “We are excited to be able to partner with the band in helping them in a small way.”
Attendees of the 8 p.m. show were able to receive discounted $15 tickets, plus tax, by mentioning Branson Bands at the box office.
In addition to Awesome 80’s, the Americana Theatre in Branson is also home to CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy, Elvis Story of a King, America’s Top Country Hits, The Best of Motown and More, Broadway to Bublé Starring George Dyer, Once Upon A Fairytale, Classic Rock Icons and British Invasion.
For more information about the theater and the productions within visit americanatheatrebranson.com.
