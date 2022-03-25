In honor of World Piano Day on Tuesday, March 29, The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is hosting an all day Piano-thon featuring some of the area’s most distinguished and accomplished pianists.
Starting at 9 a.m., Titanic Branson will host a new piano player in the Titanic Music Gallery every 30 minutes to play the museum’s piano.
This unique, international holiday was founded by German Composer and Musician Nils Frahm. World Piano Day is celebrated world-wide on the 88th day of each year, which is in recognition of the 88 keys on a piano.
“Why does the world need a Piano Day and why is the Titanic Museum Attraction promoting it? For many reasons,” COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn said in a press release. “The piano is an instrument with the power to bring people together to enjoy one thing we all have in common—MUSIC—the international peace maker.”
On board the Titanic, there were at least five known Steinway pianos. Three were positioned in 1st Class; among them was the ship’s only Grand Piano. In 2nd Class there were two upright pianos and it is reported 3rd Class also had an upright piano, but little is known about it. Each of these instruments played important roles in the ship’s social scene and in the ship’s final hours, according to Kellogg-Joslyn.
9:00 Tommy Head—Titanic
9:30 Judy Walters—Citizens Nazarene Church
10:00 Jonathan Black—Clay Cooper
10:30 John Presley—Presleys
11:00 Rod Phillips—BR Christian Church
11:30 John Lance—Baldknobbers/Bretts
12:00 Robert Morace—Listen to Music/AHD
12:30 Tom & Andrea Brett—The Bretts
1:00 Jim Garstang—Hot Rods & High Heels
1:30 Tracy Heaston—Grand Country
2:00 Patrick Haygood—Haygoods
2:30 Todd Walker—Legends in Concert
3:00 Michael Cathcart—Top of the Rock
3:30 Jody Madaras—All Hands on Deck/Dutton
4:00 Reon Foreman/Tina Sibley—Silver Dollar City
4:30 Clayton Watson—Pre-show Presley
5:00 Mark Haslett—Salvation Army Church
6:00 Briahna Brett-Perkins—The Bretts
The attraction will be open to the public for World Piano Day and guests are encouraged to come to the museum to enjoy some music as it’s played by a variety of guest pianists.
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd. and opens daily at 9 a.m. Advance reservations are required and masks must be worn by all crew and guests while aboard the Titanic.
Call 417-334-9500 or visit titanicbranson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.