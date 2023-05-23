Audiences in Branson will have their chance to experience the symphonic collaboration of The Ozark Mountain Daredevils and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra this fall as they present a single night concert at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Earlier this month it was announced the Daredevils would be reuniting with the orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 19, for a 7:30 p.m. live concert in Branson.
Ozark Mountain Daredevils Bassist Michael Supe Granda said the two entities coming together was inspired by the ability the Daredevils music has to incorporate the symphonic sound.
“When we were first presented with the possibility we went, ‘Really? Us and a symphony? Well, yeah that kind of makes sense. That sounds like it would be fun. Let’s go for it.’ Then we were faced with, ‘OK, now how is the symphony going to respond to us?’ One of the members of our band, a gentleman by the name of Bill Jones, offered to write symphonic scores for 17 or 18 of our tunes,” Granda said. “It took him two years of diligent work. He finished the scores and he presented them to the conductor of the symphony (Kyle Wiley Pickett). The conductor said, ‘Wow, these are really good.’ He took them to the symphony and the symphony worked up the arrangements. Then we got together and we worked up the arrangements together and we all went, ‘Man, this sounds pretty cool!’”
The performance at The Mansion in Branson will mark the first time the Daredevils and the orchestra have reconvened to perform together since they hosted their fall 2022 debut concerts in Springfield at Juanita K. Hammons Hall. Granda said he and the rest of the band found the experience of performing with each other last year very rewarding.
“Just to hear sonically how our songs could expand with the addition of a symphony. It was magnificent. When we finished, we said, ‘This is too good of an idea to just let it slide into the past. Let’s do it again. Fantastic. Where are we going to do it?’ This year I think we have two symphony gigs (so far),” Granda said. “One of them is in Branson with the Springfield Symphony and the other is in Topeka, Kansas where Kyle Wiley Pickett is also the conductor. Since Bill Jones wrote all of those scores, we can take those same scores to any symphony and say, ‘Here they are. Learn them.’ It’s kind of a no brainer that we can take this into other markets, to other cities, with other symphonies.”
Granda said at this time they’ve not added anything new, so the Branson show will feature the same program of songs they did at Hammons Hall. For the fans who have yet to witness the collaboration of the two groups, Granda shared what they have in store for audiences.
“Everyone wants to hear the favorites and that’s fine, but we’ve also pulled out some of the songs that we’ve never been able to do. Some of the softer, more sensitive material that doesn’t necessarily go over in a biker rally. So, we were able to pull these songs out of the catalog, dust them off, spruce them up and play them,” Granda said. “When somebody comes to hear us play, of course they’re going to hear ‘Chicken Train,’ of course they’re going to hear ‘Jackie Blue’ and ‘If You Wanna Get to Heaven.’ But in addition to that, we’ve got some of the older material like I said that lends itself to a quieter environment and some of the new songs that have a little bit of a lighter touch.”
Granda added, playing some of the softer songs they don’t often get to play live for audiences is a treat for both the most passionate fans and the members of the band.
“It’s also a nice divergent for us because we get to play this softer material that we’ve always played, but might not have always been able to of presented,” Granda said. “So yeah, it gives us a really good, really nice chance to play these mellower songs that we’ve always enjoyed playing over the 51 years.”
When asked about his favorite part of doing this collaboration, Granda didn’t mention a favorite song or even a specific moment as his favorite.
“I’ve enjoyed the whole experience, because when you play a song a certain way for 50 years and all the sudden you’re adding a different ingredient to the recipe it makes it interesting. For us, we have to be on our toes, because with the symphony, there’s no jamming. We can’t go and jam like The Allman Brothers with the symphony. It’s a little bit more structured, that’s fine, and we have to play with an entire symphony. We have to consider there’s 50 people sitting next to us who are also playing the same song and they are as important, if not more important to the sound that we’re producing.”
For Daredevils fans who are used to seeing the band playing their regular gigs, Granda confirmed when they’re performing alongside the symphony orchestra the atmosphere becomes slightly unique.
“It’s a little different, but we really enjoy that. Because over all these years Tim we’ve played a million festivals. We’ve played in the mud. We’ve played in the smoke. We’ve played in the heat. But we’ve always really enjoyed playing in nice theaters. This is a chance for us to play in nice theaters,” Granda said. “You can’t play some of your quieter material with a bunch of Harley’s in the background. Being in the setting of this nice theater adds an element of sophistication that we’ve always included in our music and we really, really enjoy that life.”
When the Daredevils first began in Springfield, Missouri in 1971, the band featured the talents of musicians Granda, Larry Lee, Steve Cash, John Dillon, Buddy Brayfield, and Randle Chowning. Today, only Granda and Dillon remain of the original founding members who are still performing with the group.
Making up the rest of the talented members of the present day Daredevils band are Bill Jones, Ruell Chappell, Ron Gremp, Dave Painter, Kelly Brown, Nick Sibley and Molly Healey.
After more than five decades of being on numerous stages, touring around the world and spending hours in recording booths, Granda shared why he has no problem still doing all of those things still today.
“If you love what you do, you don’t get tired of doing it. That’s basically it. My love of art and music and writing and performing burns in me today as brightly as it did when I was a 14-year old kid trying to play ‘Get Off My Cloud.’ Whoever said it, ‘If you love your work, you’ll never work a day in your life’ or something like that,” Granda said. “Well, we love what we do and we are very lucky to have been able to make our living doing what we like. That is what keeps us going. We’re lucky men.”
Looking back on the impact the Daredevils music has had on fans and legacy the band’s music has had on the music industry, Granda said what goes through his mind when he thinks about it.
“You think about it a little bit, but you can’t dwell on it…I like to look at what I’m getting ready to write. I can’t just sit there and keep dwelling on the past. As an artist you must think about the future. You must think about the present,” Granda said. “What I’m trying to say is you can’t just dwell on what you’ve done in the past. You can think about it. You can be thankful for it. But instead of dwelling on the past, you must think about what you’re getting ready to do in the future.”
Tickets for The Ozark Mountain Daredevils with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra are on sale now. Admission prices are $85 for VIP, $60 for Floor or Balcony Boxes and $45 for Mezzanine or Balcony seating. Reservations can be made by calling the box office at 417-335-2000 or going online to themansiontheatre.com.
“This is something new for us,” Granda said. “We’re excited about it and we’re excited to share it with our fans. Come to the show, expecting a new experience.”
The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 189 Expressway Lane in Branson. For additional information on the concert visit themansiontheatre.com, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils visit theozarkmountaindaredevils.com or the Springfield Symphony Orchestra visit springfieldmosymphony.org.
