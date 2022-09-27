Ozark Mountain Friday Nights is returning for another season of free music concerts this fall in Reeds Spring.
Presented by The Farnum Family of Galena, Ozark Mountain Friday Nights will host their first fall concert of 2022 on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. at the New Testament Christian Church in Reeds Spring.
The Farms have been residents of Stone County since 1996 and became a family band in 2004. The band features the tales of Benjamin on guitar, Hannah on fiddle, Maggie on Bass, Matthew on vocals, Trish (Mom) on piano and penny whistle and Norm (Dad) on the five-string banjo.
Hannah is an award-winning fiddler and has participated in numerous Walnut Valley Old-Time Fiddle Championships and other competitions. Additionally, she hosts her own Facebook Live show called Fiddlin’ Friday at Five with her brother Benjamin. The show, which begins most Fridays at 5 p.m. features the siblings playing and singing listen requests.
Currently, The Farnum Family have scheduled concerts for Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 30, with additional future dates set to be announced at a later date. As with all the Friday nights shows, the Sept. 30, show will feature a special guest artist.
For opening night, audiences will be treated to the music of Randy Plummer of the Plummer Family. Plummer currently performs in the Great American Chuckwagon Show at Shepherd of the Hills. During his guest performance, he will be singing some country and gospel favorites, as well as some of his original songs.
Patterned after the summer concert series previously offered by The Missouri Boatride Bluegrass Band for many years, Ozark Mountain Friday Nights is a free series of concerts for the community, made possible by the support of area business and individuals. Current sponsors include Talking Rocks Cavern, Butterfly Palace & Rainforest Adventure, Stuck on Branson, DCB Construction LLC, Rustic Timbers Furniture, Bones’ Stones Landscaping, Lefty’s Pump & Drilling Service, and Wire Road Rebuilders.
The New Testament Christian Church, which was formerly the junior high school, is located at 21016 Main Street in Reeds Spring and offers seating for more than 400 patrons.
For more information on these shows, updates on future concert guests and more, call 417-337-3432 or visit farnumfamily.org. Additional details will also be shared to The Farnum Family page on Facebook.
