Legends in Concert is giving fans the unique opportunity to step behind the curtain at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater with their all-new Behind the Scenes Backstage Intermission Tour.
At the end of July, the Branson tribute show welcomed their first audience members to join them backstage for an intermission experience unlike any other in town.
Legends in Concert Marketing Director Jill Heppner shared the tour will include a visit to the dressing rooms, the green room, and a peek at the state-of-the-art technology used during the show.
“Everyone who takes this tour gets a lanyard and a really cool t-shirt that shows where all Legends in Concert has toured in the United States. We have found that all ages are really enjoying it. There’s an opportunity for photos with Elvis, with The Blues Brothers and with whoever they find running around in there. There’s a little bit of question and answer time,” Heppner said. “I think it’s really been a fun thing for them. It’s while they’re sitting there anyway, so what better thing to do during intermission. I think it makes the second act of the show for the people that take the tour even more exciting.”
For the tour, participants will be guided by one or more of the legendary entertainers as they journey backstage.
“Right as intermission starts they know where to meet and they are ushered through the door and met there by one of our entertainers who is going to take them on this behind the scenes tour of backstage. Typically it is Elvis, but it has been The Blues Brothers a time or two, but much of the time it’s Elvis,” Heppner said. “Who doesn’t love to have a behind the scenes peek at things with Elvis or with The Blues Brothers. They love that. It’s very one-on-one time.”
Currently, Heppner said they try to keep the tour size to a maximum of 12 people, so they encourage folks to reserve their spots in advance. She added, the tour begins as soon as guests enter backstage.
“They immediately start seeing props like for Kenny Chesney, we have his big prop for his summer party scene. We have some really cool ideas on how to store things,” Heppner said. “They get to see the monitor that runs the whole show…Because it is intermission, our dancers and entertainers are running back and forth setting their costumes or their props for the next act, so they’re seeing them and interacting with them as well, so that’s fun. They’ll see where all of our microphones are set and how they’re all stationed for exactly that person.”
The tours will also include the chance to take a look inside some of the tribute artists’ dressing rooms and their unique designs.
“They love going into The Blues Brothers and Elvis’ dressing rooms and their dressing rooms are very fun. They’ll get to peek into that and see the costumes like Elvis’ jumpsuits taking up an entire part of a wall. From there they’ll end up in the green room. Most people know what a green room is at a theater, but it’s where people hang out in between their sets or their shows to just relax,” Heppner said. “What is now our green room, was at one time Bill Medley’s dressing room. We just have a lot of history in this theater and people like to know those little things.”
Heppner shared the idea for the tour was partially inspired by the past requests from audiences to go backstage and the questions the entertainers receive after the shows.
“People really want to know what goes on behind the stage,” Heppner said. “Our stage is a million dollar stage and it’s kind of cool; they literally get to stand on it. You can see the risers from the steps, but it looks a lot greater when you’re literally out there on it. We’ll have people say if they sit up close, ‘What are the X’s for?’ If you notice, that’s kind of a strategic place where the dancers end up or an act ends up. They all know their X’s and what it’s there for. We’ve had a lot of people ask questions, so we were finally like, ‘Let’s just offer this.’ It’s been a lot of fun.”
The cost for the tour is $29.95, plus tax, and is separate from the cost of a ticket to see the show. Heppner said their goal was to make this extra Legends in Concert adventure as affordable as possible for folks looking for a unique experience. Down the line, Heppner added they hope to also offer an updated VIP tour.
“We actually do have a phase two of the tour that we’re hoping to roll out in the future. While it’s really fun now and people do enjoy it, we would like to make it like a two tied type of thing,” Heppner said. “Our backstage tour and then a VIP backstage tour…It will be really special, but in the books is a souped up version of it that will be even better.”
Currently, for the fall season, Legends in Concert features tributes to Tina Turner, Freddie Mercury, Willie Nelson, The Blues Brothers and Elvis through Monday, Oct. 31. Brand new in 2022, Legends is debuting a new show for Christmas, which will run from Nov. 1 to Jan. 1, 2023. A Merry Country Christmas will feature tributes to Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, The Blues Brothers and the gospel music of Elvis Presley.
Showtimes for Legends in Concert are at 3 and 8 p.m. on select dates, with Legends of Country at 3 p.m. on Sundays. Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-339-3003 or visit legendsinconcert.com/branson.
