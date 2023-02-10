A new full-time staff member has joined the Branson Regional Arts Council.
This month, the BRAC announced the hiring of Kyle Blanchard as Theatre and Special Events Manager. He will join the BRAC team of Executive Director Jim Barber and Administrative Assistant/Box Office Manager Karie Dykeman.
In his new role, Blanchard will primarily focus his efforts on the maintenance and operation needs of the Historic Owen Theatre, as well as collaborating with staff and theater production teams to plan and execute monthly special events for fundraising and community outreach.
“My love for the historic Owen Theatre began when I directed and set designed Of Mice and Men back in 2019. Next, I got the opportunity to set-design and perform in The Tempest (2021) as one half of the two-headed monster, Caliban,” Blanchard said via email. “I spent this last year serving on the board and set designing two more shows, Little Women and Blithe Spirit. I also got to organize a play series called The 10-10-10, consisting of ten 10-minute plays on July 10th (it was a smashing success and will be back this year, keep an eye out)!”
As a former full-time performer at Sight & Sound Theatres in Branson, Blanchard shared he had trouble finding the time to be available to serve the BRAC. Since being hired by the Branson non-profit, Blanchard will now serve as a part-time swing performer for Sight & Sound.
“I’m excited for this year’s new position because I will be able to fill in wherever this growing community theatre needs me. Just last week I was called in to help finish the Mary Poppins set as they got behind due to the bad weather,” Blanchard said via email. “I also plan on helping to keep the prop warehouse organized because until now there hasn’t been anyone devoted to keeping it in order between set builds and strikes; inevitably it would get cleaned out and quickly fall back into chaos. Between show runs I will maintain the building and help with minor repairs, which will free up Jim Barber to do more administrative things. During the run of shows I can help in any capacity backstage, maybe run a spot light, serve popcorn, stage manage, or even direct if the need arises.”
Blanchard said one of the other exciting aspects of his new job, will be the preparation of all the new special events the BRAC are planning to host throughout the year.
“I had the privilege of brainstorming and proposing some ways to get more people though the doors of the Owen aside from our regular show season. This will include a few cabarets, a comedy night, a ghost tour, a stage combat workshop, the second annual play series, and midsummer movie nights to experience the theatre how it was originally meant to be enjoyed: with classic moving pictures,” Blanchard said via email. “Coming up first on the list of special events: on February 19th at 7 p.m., we’ll host a Valentine Event called ‘Sonnets and Chocolates.’ There will be an open mic for poetry and spoken word, Valentine trivia, game-show style games and prizes, beverages and, of course, chocolate!”
Blanchard’s passion for theatre began in middle school in Virginia where he soaked in as much knowledge as possible from local arts education programs. By his senior year of high school he raised money to buy the rights for Clue The Musical, rented a theatre, then bravely produced and directed the full-length production with a team of his peers. In 2013 he graduated from Liberty University with Bachelors of Arts degrees in Theatre Performance & Production.
“As you can tell I will have my hands full, but that’s how I like it! I call myself a “Jack-of-all-trades, master of none” because I feel that I’m competent in all the aspects of live theatre, but I’m always hoping to learn new skills,” Blanchard said. “I’m accustomed to both sides of the curtain, but I feel that any ‘mastery’ has come mostly from hands-on experience over the last decade of professional theatre work.”
Blanchard has served on the BRAC Board of Directors since March 2022 and will continue to serve out his two-year term on the board for an additional year, while starting his new role. Blanchard shared he is super excited to officially be joining the staff.
“I really love everything having to do with the arts, especially theatre. Since I was a kid I would say, ‘if I can even just sweep the stage of a theatre for a living, I’ll be happy,’” Blanchard said. “I just wanted to be near the magic. Now I am thrilled to get the chance to help this organization grow and provide quality theatre and special events to the community.”
For additional information on Blanchard and the Branson Regional Arts Council visit bransonarts.com.
