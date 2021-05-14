A new, limited engagement, late-night concert series is coming to Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
With a total of only three performances being held in 2021, Legends in Concert is hosting “The Man in Black,” A Tribute to Johnny Cash, starring Shawn Barker.
“With his striking resemblance, spot on mannerisms and baritone voice, Shawn Barker embodies the character and spirt of Johnny Cash,” said a press release from Legends in Concert. “Shawn’s tribute to Johnny Cash is an accurate and energetic recreation of an American music icon. This show brings the legend back to life onstage for the fans of today and the next generation.”
In 2004, Barker auditioned for the role of Elvis Presley in the Broadway production of “Million Dollar Quartet.” Director Floyd Mutrux requested that he instead submit an audition for the part of Johnny Cash. Barker agreed, was instantly cast as Cash and has since performed his tribute to “The Man in Black” all over the world, including Australia, Europe and Canada.
Performances include Saturday, May 29, Saturday, July 3 and Friday, Sept. 3. All three performances are being held at 10:30 p.m. and will each last 90 minutes.
Barker is currently performing in the Legends in Concert show as Johnny Cash throughout the week. He is also performing as Waylon Jennings in the Legends of Country show on Sundays at 3 p.m.
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or tickets call 417-339-3003 or visit legendsinconcert.com/branson.
