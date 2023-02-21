Folks are invited to join in for a night of free entertainment in Reeds Spring for the Friday, Feb. 24, presentation of Ozark Mountain Friday Nights
The monthly evenings of live music are hosted by The Farnum Family from Galena at 7 p.m. at the New Testament Christian Church. The concert series is free and open to the public.
This month the Farnum Family, will be joined on stage by special guest John Fullerton with Sons of the Pioneers, who will entertain audience will his variety of musical talents.
Ozark Mountain Friday Nights are patterned after the summer concert series previously offered by The Missouri Boatride Bluegrass Band. The monthly concerts are made free to the community through the support of area businesses and individuals.
The Farnum Family has lived in Stone County since 1996 and formed their family band back in 2004. The band features the tales of Benjamin on guitar, Hannah on fiddle, Maggie on Bass, Matthew on vocals, Trish (Mom) on piano and penny whistle and Norm (Dad) on the five-string banjo.
Hannah is an award-winning fiddler and has participated in numerous Walnut Valley Old-Time Fiddle Championships and other competitions. Additionally, she hosts her own Facebook Live show called Fiddlin’ Friday at Five with her brother Benjamin. The show, which begins most Fridays at 5 p.m. features the siblings playing and singing listen requests.
Following this weeks performance, the next Ozark Mountain Friday Nights show has been scheduled for Friday, March 24.
The New Testament Christian Church, which was formerly the junior high school, is located at 21016 Main Street in Reeds Spring and offers seating for more than 400 patrons.
For more information on these shows, updates on future concert guests and more, call 417-337-3432 or visit farnumfamily.org. Additional details can also be found on the Farnum Family page on Facebook.
