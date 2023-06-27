Silver Dollar City has received the designation of being the No.1 Amusement Park & Water Park in the United States in 2023 as a part of Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Things to Do.
With a total of 12,117 Tripadvisor reviews published between May 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023, the 1880s-era theme park earned a 4.5 rating from reviewers.
“We are thrilled to learn our park topped this year’s list of our country’s top theme parks and amusement parks,” Silver Dollar City Company President Brad Thomas said. “This award reaffirms our commitment to creating memories worth repeating for families. We can’t thank our guests enough for their kind reviews.”
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has utilized their traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions on their site, over the course of a 12-month period, to determine the best places for guests to scream, splash and get their adrenaline fix.
“We award Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best to experiences and attractions with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period,” a release from Tripadvisor stated. “Each winner has passed our rigorous trust and safety standards.”
In addition, by earning this recognition, Tripadvisor has also presented SDC with a Best of the Best destination, which less than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings have received and signifies the highest level of excellence in travel to those who visit Tripadvisor’s website.
“Experiences turn travelers into adventurers, connecting them with the local community and giving them unforgettable stories for years to come,” Experiences at Tripadvisor General Manager Kate Urquhart said. “With more than 300,000 bookable experiences in over 250,000 destinations worldwide, Tripadvisor helps people access the best things to do globally, and we’re committed to expanding that number of tours and attractions across every destination. These awards are a testament to the businesses dedicated to ensuring the Tripadvisor community enjoys the most memorable trips, and we’re grateful to everyone who took the time to share their reviews and help fellow travelers plan their next escape.”
Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Amusement Parks and Water Parks in the United States features a total of 25 Things to Do. Following SDC, the rankings feature No.2: Dollywood in Tennessee; No.3: Universal’s Islands of Adventure; No.4: Fun Spot America in Florida; No.5: Magic Kingdom Park in Florida; No.6: Legoland California; No.7: Knoebels Amusement Resorts in Pennsylvania; No.8: Universal Studios Florida; No.9: Whale’s Tale Waterpark; No.10: Legoland Florida Resort; No.11: Universal Studios Hollywood; No.12: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park; No.13: Disneyland Park in California; No.14 Disney’s Hollywood Studios; No.15: Busch Gardens in Florida; No.16: Noah’s Ark Water Park; No.17: Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort in Pennsylvania; No.18: Cedar Point in Ohio; Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Adventure Park in Tennessee; No.19: Kings Island in Ohio; No.20: Dutch Wonderland in Pennsylvania; No.21: Knott’s Berry Farm in California; No.22: Six Flags Magic Mountain in California; No.23: Hersheypark in Pennsylvania; and No.25: Carowinds in North Carolina.
Silver Dollar City is currently hosting their Summer Celebration now through Sunday, July 16, which is an all-new festival focused on summer fun in the Ozarks. The festival headlines Nik Wallenda, a 13-time Guinness World Record Holder, in his Zirkus show; a two-story Canopy Sky with more than 1,000 colorful pennants; new street entertainment including The Rainmaker; and larger-than-life trail stop attractions.
The summer caps off with Summer Nights running from July 15 through July 30, featuring extended hours and an end-of-the-night dance party with fireworks finale. This season, SDC is also celebrating the Grand Finale of Fire in The Hole, the world’s most historic indoor roller coaster.
To see the full 2023 season schedule or to learn more about the historic theme park visit silverdollarcity.com. To see the full Tripadvisor rankings for the 2022/2023 Best of the Best visit tripadvisor.com/travelerschoice.
