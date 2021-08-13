Ozarkian’s are being given the opportunity to showcase their special skills and abilities, whatever they may be, in a new talent contest this fall.
The FiveStar Talent Contest presented by Ozarks DynaCom, a multi-media and communications company in the central Ozarks region, announced the contest this week, which will run from Monday, Aug. 16 through the middle of November of this year, according to a press release from Ozarks DynaCom.
“‘The Ozarks’ region deserves a talent contest of this scale,” Ozarks DynaCom General Manager Steve Willoughby said in the release. “We are in a unique position, with the contacts, resources and large, multi-media coverage across this region to provide the exposure and coordinate the expertise that a competition of this caliber requires. Our plan is to make the Ozarks DynaCom FiveStar Talent Contest a major event in the region and huge celebration of talent throughout the Ozarks.”
Contest entries will be accepted online from Monday, Aug. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 12. After the online entries have been secured, online voting will begin on Friday, Sept. 17 and run through Sunday, Oct. 10. More than 30 contest semi-finalists will be selected to appear in two live shows, according to the release.
On Friday, Nov. 5, one group of semi-finalist acts will appear at the Historic Owen Theater in Branson, while a separate group of semi-finalists will compete at the Lyric Theater in Harrison, Arkansas. Top contenders from each of those live shows will then be brought together to take part in a championship live show in Branson, on a date still to be determined, the release stated.
A combination of audience voting and professional judging will select the finalist and ultimate winners. Both the Ozarks Art Council, based in Harrison and the Branson Regional Arts Council in Branson are helping to produce this contest and will benefit from live event ticket sales, according to the release.
Categories for online entries into the contest include music, comedy, dance/acrobat, magic and variety. Those entering the contest must be 18 years old or their application must of been submitted by a parent or legal guardian.
Ozarks DynaCom operates five radio stations in the area including My100.1 FM, New Country 102.9 FM, Legends 106.3 FM, Branson4U 98.1 FM and The Original KHOZ 94.9 FM. Updates on the contest will be provide on-air, online and via social media throughout the duration of the competition.
For additional information about the contest of to submit an entry visit ozarksdynacom.com.
